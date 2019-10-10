Computing

UK Tech sector needs to tackle its mental health challenge

Acute skills shortages are putting tech teams under more pressure than ever, with knock-on effects on people's mental health, warns Harvey Nash CEO Albert Ellis

Edvard Munch's The Scream
  • Albert Ellis
We live in a world that moves at breakneck speed. What was in the news yesterday? The chances are you can't recall because you've already been inundated with a fresh set of stories that you quickly scanned...

Leadership