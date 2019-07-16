Cyber security: Think like the enemy
Cyber-security professionals need to get more cybercrime savvy about crypto-ransomware
The news out this week is that twenty-two US cities have been targeted so far in 2019 and that 170 county, city, or state government systems have been targeted by ransomware attacks since 2013. This...
Impact Engine accuses Google of copying its patented digital advertising technology
Impact Engine claims that Google's online advertising platforms have infringed six of its patents
Symantec suspends deal talks with Broadcom over price disagreements
Symantec suspends takeover talks after Broadcom cuts bid price by $1
Three things women in tech want to see on your CV
And three things they don't, writes Holly Brockwell
