Former Head of Police National Cyber Crime Unit joins Cybersecurity Festival

We're delighted to announce Charlie McMurdie, former head of the Police National Cyber Crime Unit and senior crime advisor to PwC, as a keynote speaker at Computing's Cybersecurity Festival, taking place in Surrey on 10th & 11th May.

This exclusive event will bring together the most senior and influential voices among security leaders throughout the UK.

Charlie's keynote on the first day of the Festival will explore cybercrime and cybercriminals. She will provide an overview of the sector; real world operational cases investigated and prosecuted; and look at who's doing what and how they're doing it - including organised crime groups attacking financial institutions, dark markets that facilitate cyber trade, internet frauds, phishing and hacktivist attacks.

Charlie will outline current cyber risks, the organisations under threat and the need for appropriate cyber security measures, both physical, human and digital. She will also examine the practical and strategic nature of the precautions required now and in the future.

Attendees will learn why every organisation is potentially vulnerable to escalating ransomware, DDoS attacks and data breaches.

Charlie is an acknowledged cybercrime and security expert. She has a proven and highly acclaimed reputation for generating strategic direction and delivery of operational capability to confront cybercrime's impact, whilst proactively utilising and responding to the emerging technologies that fuel it.

Completing almost 32 years' service in the Metropolitan Police before retiring at the rank of Detective Superintendent, Charlie has breadth of vision, innovation and credibility - as demonstrated in establishing and building the Police Central e-crime Unit - now a world-class cybercrime capability, and the national cybercrime investigative and enforcement body in the UK.

Attendees at Computing's Cybersecurity Festival will have an unrivalled opportunity to hear from industry-leading experts like Charlie on a plethora of topics including, automation and AI; supply-chain security; zero-trust; recruitment and retention; and psychological safety. This event is sure to be a valuable two days out of the office - especially with Computing covering travel and accommodation costs.

