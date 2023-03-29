Former Head of Police National Cyber Crime Unit joins Cybersecurity Festival

Charlie McMurdie spent 32 years in the Met and built the Police Central e-crime Unit

clock • 2 min read
Former Head of Police National Cyber Crime Unit joins Cybersecurity Festival

We're delighted to announce Charlie McMurdie, former head of the Police National Cyber Crime Unit and senior crime advisor to PwC, as a keynote speaker at Computing's Cybersecurity Festival, taking place in Surrey on 10th & 11th May.

This exclusive event will bring together the most senior and influential voices among security leaders throughout the UK.

Charlie's keynote on the first day of the Festival will explore cybercrime and cybercriminals. She will provide an overview of the sector; real world operational cases investigated and prosecuted; and look at who's doing what and how they're doing it - including organised crime groups attacking financial institutions, dark markets that facilitate cyber trade, internet frauds, phishing and hacktivist attacks.

Click here to attend for free

Charlie will outline current cyber risks, the organisations under threat and the need for appropriate cyber security measures, both physical, human and digital. She will also examine the practical and strategic nature of the precautions required now and in the future.

Attendees will learn why every organisation is potentially vulnerable to escalating ransomware, DDoS attacks and data breaches.

Charlie is an acknowledged cybercrime and security expert. She has a proven and highly acclaimed reputation for generating strategic direction and delivery of operational capability to confront cybercrime's impact, whilst proactively utilising and responding to the emerging technologies that fuel it.

Completing almost 32 years' service in the Metropolitan Police before retiring at the rank of Detective Superintendent, Charlie has breadth of vision, innovation and credibility - as demonstrated in establishing and building the Police Central e-crime Unit - now a world-class cybercrime capability, and the national cybercrime investigative and enforcement body in the UK.

Attendees at Computing's Cybersecurity Festival will have an unrivalled opportunity to hear from industry-leading experts like Charlie on a plethora of topics including, automation and AI; supply-chain security; zero-trust; recruitment and retention; and psychological safety. This event is sure to be a valuable two days out of the office - especially with Computing covering travel and accommodation costs.

Click here to visit the Cybersecurity Festival website and here to secure your free place now.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

Cull of cybersecurity startups likely due to faltering economy

The Cloud Excellence Awards are back for 2023

More on Leadership

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94. Image Credit: Intel
Leadership

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies aged 94

Moore was instrumental in the establishment of Silicon Valley

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 March 2023 • 3 min read
'A company-wide effort': How Travelex handled transformation
Leadership

'A company-wide effort': How Travelex handled transformation

Communication is key – but being too approachable can backfire

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 26 March 2023 • 3 min read
Enter the IT Leaders 100 before Friday
Leadership

Enter the IT Leaders 100 before Friday

Celebrating the UK's most influential IT professionals

Computing Staff
clock 20 March 2023 • 2 min read