From EMI to YouTube musicians always lose - but the EU copyright proposals may not help
The devil's in the detail of Articles 11 and 13
Making music pay has never been an easy gig. Back in the day, even succesful artists were prone to waking up to find that ruthless managers and record labels had picked their pockets and that they didn't...
More news
IBM trained its object recognition software to ID people by skin tone using NYPD data
Campaigners say that the software could easily be used for large-scale racial profiling
From EMI to YouTube musicians always lose - but the EU copyright proposals may not help
The devil's in the detail of Articles 11 and 13
Ten-fold increase in security breach cases since GDPR, claim lawyers
Last year, Fieldfisher handled about three new cases a month. Today, it's handling one new case every day
Computer says no - is the Tier 2 visa scheme a threat to your business?
Immigration lobbyists say that the Tier 2 Intra Company Transfer visa is a loophole that companies use to move staff to the UK from outside the EU
Back to Top