Critics furious about Microsoft-Mistral AI partnership

Flies in the face of the AI Act

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Regulators are investigating a partnership between Microsoft and French firm Mistral, which has been called "Europe’s best hope" for AI development.

Microsoft, which already owns a stake in OpenAI, this week announced a minority partnership with France's Mistral, a European competitor with the ChatGPT developer. Mistral announced the release...

Tom Allen
Tom Allen

