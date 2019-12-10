Top three security tips for 2020 from the experts

Whilst some cyber attacks are growing in sophistication, basic vulnerabilities are still causing major headaches at many organisations.

Computing has recently spoken to several security experts to ask for their top tips for 2020, and securing inbound email has come top of their list.

Tip 1: Securing inbound email

"In the last 12 months, the industry has recorded a substantial rise in the number of business email compromise (BEC) attacks," began Tony Pepper, CEO of Egress. "So, going into 2020, businesses need to be alert to the risk that these attacks pose to both their staff and their sensitive information."

Many of these attacks lack sophistication, but are still successful, Pepper added.

"‘Traditional' spam emails from long-lost foreign relatives may still occasionally slip through your filters, however a combination of education and tell-tale signs like poor grammar make these easier for employees to spot.

"But BEC and impersonation-based spear phishing attacks will continue to be successful into 2020 because they leverage human nature and human error.

After all, no-one wants to be the employee who doesn't reply promptly to the CEO's email! Unless they look to emerging technologies like deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) to combat these risks, organisations are going to have an increasingly uphill battle on their hands."

Nick Ioannou, head of IT at RG Partnership, a firm of architects, agreed with Pepper.

"Protect your users from phishing with two-factor authentication," Ioannou advised, adding: "Regularly check your users email rules for any suspicious outgoing forwarding rules."

Rik Ferguson, vice president of security research at Trend Micro also cited email security as his top tip, explaining that most attacks exploit that vector.

"The one thing that enterprises should be doing, over and above any other security initiative now and in 2020 is to properly inspect and secure inbound email.

"The vast majority off attacks start with an email. In the case of ransomware and targeted attacks, that figure remains at over 90 per cent. Effective email security should be blocking known bad, whether source IP, domains and senders or content, fast-tracking known-good and sending anything unknown or suspicious off to a sand box for further automated investigation.

"Many organisations believe that email security is an 'older technology' and as such one that maybe doesn't need re-evaluating, this couldn't be further from the truth. If you are relying on legacy security technologies for your email, attackers are already bypassing it."

