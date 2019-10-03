Security Excellence Awards shortlist recognises success
From data to critical infrastructure, security professionals protect all types of modern IT
From fortified IoT deployments to the most rigorous SOC, cyber security is at the heart of modern IT: a silent aid that keeps all the wheels turning smoothly. That makes the people and organisations...
US, UK and Australia demand that Facebook stop plan to introduce end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp
End-to-end encryption will 'hinder or prevent' serious criminal investigations, authorities claims
Warning over Reductor malware that manipulates browsers' random number generator to hijack HTTPS traffic
Reductor malware can also replace legitimate installers from third-party websites with infected ones on-the-fly, claims Kaspersky
Android security flaw gives attackers full control of Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones
While patched in December 2017, a number of recent Android smartphones have been exploited in the wild
Uzbekistan's SandCat APT exposed itself by testing malware against commercial anti-virus software
SandCat developed malware on PCs running antivirus software - which transmitted binaries of dodgy files back to Kaspersky researchers
Google Chrome to start blocking all types of mixed content in HTTPS web pages from January 2020
A web site might be HTTPS, but its sub-resources, such as ads, are often downloaded via insecure HTTP