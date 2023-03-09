Security Excellence Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist of nominees for this year's awards includes a diverse range of organisations and individuals from across the globe, all of whom have made significant contributions to the field of UK security.

Cybersecurity touches every area of business, and a robust security strategy is critical to survival in the modern world.

But turning survival into success requires much more: more effort, more ambition and more innovation - elements this year's finalists have in spades.

Among the nominees are major tech companies, innovative start-ups and influential thought leaders.

Security Excellence Awards Shortlist 2023

AI/Automation Security Product Award

Quod Orbis - Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform

John Snow Labs - Healthcare NLP

AI Edgelabs

Backup, Recovery and DLP Award

Cohesity - Cohesity DataProtect

Nasuni - Disaster Recovery & Ransomware Mitigation

Assured Data Protection

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company - Zerto 9.5 & Zerto 9.7

Arcserve - Arcserve Unified Data Protection

N-able Computing - Cove Data Protection

Cloud Security Award

VIPRE Security Group - Email Security Cloud

Ermetic - Infrastructure Cloud Security

Ping Identity - Ping One DaVinci

iTechArt Group

ManageEngine - Log360

Egnyte

Sumo Logic- Cloud SOAR

Lookout - Lookout Cloud Security

Progress - Progress Chef Cloud Security

Armis - Armis Platform

DevSecOps Award

IriusRisk - Threat Modeling Platform

Mage Data - Mage Test Data Management Solution

Kroll - Shift-Left Mindset to Write Code Securely First-Time Round

Progress - Progress Chef Cloud Security

Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - CS&E Platform

Email Security Award

VIPRE Security Group - Advanced Threat Protection

Beyond Encryption - Mailock

Egress - Egress Defend

Proofpoint - Threat Protection Platform

Zivver - Secure Email and Secure File Transfer

Enterprise Security Solution Award

LogRhythm - LogRhythm SIEM

Searchlight Cyber - DarkIQ

Mirantis - Mirantis Secure Registry

Cato Networks - Cato SASE Cloud

Kingston Technology - IronKey Vault Privacy 50 Series

Sumo Logic - Cloud SIEM

Blannco - Blancco Drive Eraser

Axonius - Cybersecurity Asset Management

Semperis- Directory Services Protector

Kroll - End-to-end cyber risk management

LTIMindtree - MSOC services

SME Security Solution Award

27k1 Ltd - ISO 27001 Compliance Software

Ava Security - Ava Flex

Intruder - Helping SMEs reduce their cyberattack exposure

Salt Communications

CyberSmart - CyberSmart Active Protect

Stripe OLT - Managed Security Operations Centre

SonicWall - TZ Series Next Generation Firewalls

Worldpay from FIS and VikingCloud - SaferPayments/SaferPayments Plus

Enterprise Threat Detection Award

Runecast Solutions

Cyberint - Argos Edge Platform

LogRhythm - LogRhythm SIEM

Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM

IAM Award

ManageEngine - AD360

ForgeRock - ForgeRock Identity Cloud

Yubico - YubiKey 5C NFC

Managed Security Award

ECSC Group - Managed Detetion & Response Solution

NormCyber - Smartbloc

DigitalXRAID

Simeio - Managed Identity Security Services

Content+Cloud - EKFB Programme

Littlefish

Stripe OLT - Managed Security Operations Centre

Sophos - Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Six Degrees

Kroll - Kroll Responder

Network Security Award

Progress - Progress Flowmon

Elisity

SonicWall- SonicWall Next Generation Firewalls - NSa Series

LinkShadow

Risk Management Award

Heimdal - Patch and Asset Management

SureCloud - Risk Management Capability

C2 - Vendor Risk Management platform

Best Use of AI/Automation in Security

Bugcrowd - CrowdMatch

Quod Orbis - Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform

ImmuniWeb - ImmuniWeb AI Platform

LBG In Partnership with Wirpo

* NEW* Best Use of Zero Trust

Palo Alto Networks

Keeper Security

Lookout

Illumio

Security Innovation of the Year

Searchlight Cyber - Dark web intelligence

Waterstons - Udder Disaster

Osirium Technologies - Privileged Process Automation

Kingston Technology - Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 Series

Zivver - Secure Email and Secure File Transfer

Egress - Egress Defend

Garrison Technology - Garrison ULTRA pixel-pushing technology

Sternum IoT - Embedded Integrity Verification

Security Vendor of the Year - Large Organisations

LRQA Nettitude

Securonix

Illumio

Onapsis

Kroll

LTIMindtree

Heimdal

Security Vendor of the Year - SME

Cervello

Salt Communications

CyberSmart

Pentest People

KnowBe4

Security Training Programme of the Year

KnowBe4 - KnowBe4 Security Awareness

Bank of America - Create and Recruit A Formidable Team challenge

(ISC)² - 100K in the UK

Proofpoint - Proofpoint Security Awareness

Security Team of the Year

CyberIAM

Salt Communications

Bank of America

Security Woman of the Year

Cristina Bentué - IriusRisk

Wendy Goucher - Goucher Consulting

Inna Ushakova - AI EDGELABS

Lisa Ventura - Cyber Security Unity

Kerry Jones - DigitalXRAID

Rashmy Chatterjee - ISTARI

Lianne Potter - ASDA

Jennifer Cox - Tenable

Marion Chapman - Cyber Security Scotland

Sheenagh Almeida - Bank of America

Security Rising Star Award

Sarah Cunningham - ECSC Group

Shobitha Shivakumar - IBM

Veer Shah - Bank of America

Matthew Saunders - LRQA Nettitude

Chloe Sharp - LRQA Nettitude

CISO/CSO of the Year

Neil Peacock - NGS UK

Simon Langley - Asda

Special Award - Security Project of the Year

Winner to be announced on the night