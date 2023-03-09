Security Excellence Awards shortlist revealed

Recognising and rewarding the companies, people, products, and projects that keep the rest of us safe, Computing's Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the security industry over the last year.
The shortlist of nominees for this year's awards includes a diverse range of organisations and individuals from across the globe, all of whom have made significant contributions to the field of UK security.
Cybersecurity touches every area of business, and a robust security strategy is critical to survival in the modern world.
But turning survival into success requires much more: more effort, more ambition and more innovation - elements this year's finalists have in spades.
Among the nominees are major tech companies, innovative start-ups and influential thought leaders.
We are excited to announce our 2023 winners at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on Thursday 27th April - the perfect opportunity to celebrate your success and reward your teams for their hard work.
Security Excellence Awards Shortlist 2023
AI/Automation Security Product Award
- Quod Orbis - Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform
- John Snow Labs - Healthcare NLP
- AI Edgelabs
Backup, Recovery and DLP Award
- Cohesity - Cohesity DataProtect
- Nasuni - Disaster Recovery & Ransomware Mitigation
- Assured Data Protection
- Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company - Zerto 9.5 & Zerto 9.7
- Arcserve - Arcserve Unified Data Protection
- N-able Computing - Cove Data Protection
Cloud Security Award
- VIPRE Security Group - Email Security Cloud
- Ermetic - Infrastructure Cloud Security
- Ping Identity - Ping One DaVinci
- iTechArt Group
- ManageEngine - Log360
- Egnyte
- Sumo Logic- Cloud SOAR
- Lookout - Lookout Cloud Security
- Progress - Progress Chef Cloud Security
- Armis - Armis Platform
DevSecOps Award
- IriusRisk - Threat Modeling Platform
- Mage Data - Mage Test Data Management Solution
- Kroll - Shift-Left Mindset to Write Code Securely First-Time Round
- Progress - Progress Chef Cloud Security
- Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - CS&E Platform
Email Security Award
- VIPRE Security Group - Advanced Threat Protection
- Beyond Encryption - Mailock
- Egress - Egress Defend
- Proofpoint - Threat Protection Platform
- Zivver - Secure Email and Secure File Transfer
Enterprise Security Solution Award
- LogRhythm - LogRhythm SIEM
- Searchlight Cyber - DarkIQ
- Mirantis - Mirantis Secure Registry
- Cato Networks - Cato SASE Cloud
- Kingston Technology - IronKey Vault Privacy 50 Series
- Sumo Logic - Cloud SIEM
- Blannco - Blancco Drive Eraser
- Axonius - Cybersecurity Asset Management
- Semperis- Directory Services Protector
- Kroll - End-to-end cyber risk management
- LTIMindtree - MSOC services
SME Security Solution Award
- 27k1 Ltd - ISO 27001 Compliance Software
- Ava Security - Ava Flex
- Intruder - Helping SMEs reduce their cyberattack exposure
- Salt Communications
- CyberSmart - CyberSmart Active Protect
- Stripe OLT - Managed Security Operations Centre
- SonicWall - TZ Series Next Generation Firewalls
- Worldpay from FIS and VikingCloud - SaferPayments/SaferPayments Plus
Enterprise Threat Detection Award
- Runecast Solutions
- Cyberint - Argos Edge Platform
- LogRhythm - LogRhythm SIEM
- Sumo Logic - Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM
IAM Award
- ManageEngine - AD360
- ForgeRock - ForgeRock Identity Cloud
- Yubico - YubiKey 5C NFC
Managed Security Award
- ECSC Group - Managed Detetion & Response Solution
- NormCyber - Smartbloc
- DigitalXRAID
- Simeio - Managed Identity Security Services
- Content+Cloud - EKFB Programme
- Littlefish
- Stripe OLT - Managed Security Operations Centre
- Sophos - Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
- Six Degrees
- Kroll - Kroll Responder
Network Security Award
- Progress - Progress Flowmon
- Elisity
- SonicWall- SonicWall Next Generation Firewalls - NSa Series
- LinkShadow
Risk Management Award
- Heimdal - Patch and Asset Management
- SureCloud - Risk Management Capability
- C2 - Vendor Risk Management platform
Best Use of AI/Automation in Security
- Bugcrowd - CrowdMatch
- Quod Orbis - Continuous Controls Monitoring Platform
- ImmuniWeb - ImmuniWeb AI Platform
- LBG In Partnership with Wirpo
* NEW* Best Use of Zero Trust
- Palo Alto Networks
- Keeper Security
- Lookout
- Illumio
Security Innovation of the Year
- Searchlight Cyber - Dark web intelligence
- Waterstons - Udder Disaster
- Osirium Technologies - Privileged Process Automation
- Kingston Technology - Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 Series
- Zivver - Secure Email and Secure File Transfer
- Egress - Egress Defend
- Garrison Technology - Garrison ULTRA pixel-pushing technology
- Sternum IoT - Embedded Integrity Verification
Security Vendor of the Year - Large Organisations
- LRQA Nettitude
- Securonix
- Illumio
- Onapsis
- Kroll
- LTIMindtree
- Heimdal
Security Vendor of the Year - SME
- Cervello
- Salt Communications
- CyberSmart
- Pentest People
- KnowBe4
Security Training Programme of the Year
- KnowBe4 - KnowBe4 Security Awareness
- Bank of America - Create and Recruit A Formidable Team challenge
- (ISC)² - 100K in the UK
- Proofpoint - Proofpoint Security Awareness
Security Team of the Year
- CyberIAM
- Salt Communications
- Bank of America
Security Woman of the Year
- Cristina Bentué - IriusRisk
- Wendy Goucher - Goucher Consulting
- Inna Ushakova - AI EDGELABS
- Lisa Ventura - Cyber Security Unity
- Kerry Jones - DigitalXRAID
- Rashmy Chatterjee - ISTARI
- Lianne Potter - ASDA
- Jennifer Cox - Tenable
- Marion Chapman - Cyber Security Scotland
- Sheenagh Almeida - Bank of America
Security Rising Star Award
- Sarah Cunningham - ECSC Group
- Shobitha Shivakumar - IBM
- Veer Shah - Bank of America
- Matthew Saunders - LRQA Nettitude
- Chloe Sharp - LRQA Nettitude
CISO/CSO of the Year
- Neil Peacock - NGS UK
- Simon Langley - Asda
Special Award - Security Project of the Year
Winner to be announced on the night