Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2019 - the best photos from the big night
The awards celebrate people and projects - were you one of them?
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards, dedicated to people and companies rather than platforms and tools, are now in their third year, and for 2019 moved to a new venue at the glamorous Hilton London Bankside.
With 25 categories and hundreds of entries, the event was a great success. The judges faced some incredibly difficult decisions, but whether they won or not, all attendees enjoyed the networking, comedy and - of course - refreshments.
Guests began arriving at 18:30 sharp, to a champagne reception and music provided by All Covered Up.
