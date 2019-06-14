Announcing the shortlist for the Rising Star Awards 2019

Past Computing Awards have honoured new starters in technology, but we have never run an event just for them

Computing is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2019 Rising Star Awards, which we launched earlier this year to find and celebrate the best new IT talent in the UK.

We have recognised the achievements of young people and new entrants to the technology space before, with awards including Graduate of the Year (Women in IT Excellence Awards), Young Engineer of the Year (DevOps Excellence Awards) and IT Apprentice of the Year (UK IT Awards) - but this is the first time that we have run an event entirely dedicated to people who are not in leadership roles.

AI & Machine Learning Live is returning to London on 3rd July 2019. Hear from the Met Office's Charles Ewen, AutoTrader lead data scientist Dr David Hoyle and the BBC's Noriko Matsuoka, among many others. Attendance is free to qualifying IT leaders and senior IT pros, but places are limited, so reserve yours now.

The response was outstanding - especially for Rising Star of the Year, which we have had to split into three separate categories for SMEs, large firms and not-for-profit organisations - and we are extremely encouraged by the high quality of entries that we have seen already.

To all of our finalists: congratulations! Remember to return to the event website and fill in the second-stage questionnaire, which our panel of expert external judges will use to choose the winners. The deadline for doing so is the 12th July.

Best of luck to everyone in the list below.

Rising Star Awards 2019 Shortlist

Analyst of the Year

Luke Osborne, Cyber Security Associates Ltd

Ivan Nedjalkov, Senseon

Luis Khamashta, The Telegraph

Parth Mehta, The Telegraph

Apprentice Engineer of the Year

Carmel Eve, endjin

Connor Hay, Leidos

Apprentice of the Year

Anna Wheeler, HMRC

Connor Hay, Leidos

Michelle McGee, Lloyds Banking Group

Irfan Durrani, The Telegraph

Jordan Brooks, The Telegraph

Jade Austin, TIG

Award for Supporting Development

Adeyinka Oshidero, Barclays Bank

Des Lekerman, TIG

Cloud Apprentice of the Year

Ed Freeman, endjin

Jack Stapleton, First Derivatives

Baily Johnson, First Derivatives

Cloud Professional of the Year

Paul O'Hara, First Derivatives

Alan Shannon, First Derivatives

Eric Corcoran, First Derivatives

Steve Roberts, GBG

Rattan Mahon, KPMG Global

Glenn Wright, Kx

Rebecca Kelly, Kx

Niha Shaikh, Snowflake Software

Paris King, Softcat plc

Alex Mansfield Scaddan, The Telegraph

Johnny Ooi, The Telegraph

DevOps Engineer of the Year

Ash Abbott, Eagle Eye Solutions

Simon Halsey, GBG

James Withers, Hastings Insurance Services Limited

Rikard Anglerud, Man Group

George Anagnostopoulos, Senseon

Excellence in Support Award

Mary Hughes, GBG

Neil Herron, Grid Smarter Cities

Stephen Ellingham, Hastings Insurance Services Limited

Kieran Hamilton, Leidos Innovations UK

Gazi Ruhelrana, The Telegraph

Innovative Developer of the Year

Piers Pollard, Equals Collective

Jon Bannister, Man Group

Mentor of the Year

Kieron McColm, Eagle Eye Solutions

Mike Reed, Hastings Direct

Olatunji Sarumi, Mainstreams career

Dr Jeremy Bradley, Royal Mail

Steven Dalby, Scott Rees & Co

Paola Greco, The Telegraph

Kemi Rosiji, Waltham Forest College

Rising Star of the Year - Large Organisations

Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Ajwad Hashim, Barclays

Yemi Oluseun, Barclays

Jasmina Mularska, British Telecoms Plc

Kirsty Fowler, Civica

Debroop Sengupta, Cognizant Worldwide Limited

Tom Baker, Dropbox

Sophia Meola, Expandi Digital

Smruthi Chandrasekar, Just Eat

Chloe Spokes, Just Eat

Kate Dadlani, Logicalis UK

Sam Ratcliff, Man Group

Amna Askari, Reach Plc

Gazi Ruhelrana, Telegraph Media Group

Juliet Eysenck, Telegraph Media Group

Subhav Gautam, The Telegraph

Rising Star of the Year - Not-for-Profit

Christina Hirst, Cancer Research UK

Phil Bartie, Heriot Watt University

Josie Lewis-Warren, LGSS

Rob Way, British Heart Foundation

Krittika D'Silva, University of Cambridge

Rising Star of the Year - SME

Nick Chappell, Alpha FMC

Elly Zhang, Heliocor

Jags Shergill, Profectus IO

Andrew King, Qynn

Paul Newton, Senseon

Miss Dilraj Kaur, Spark44

Chloe Mustafa, Vuzion

Security Apprentice of the Year

Daniel Spreckley, Crowe

Stephanie Haynes, HORIBA MIRA

Security Specialist of the Year

Donna Wright, DVLA

Brad Freeman, Senseon

Team of the Year - Large Organisations

AO World

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Bid Service - BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Leidos

Man Group

News UK

Royal Mail

The Telegraph

University of Derby

Zurich Insurance

Team of the Year - SME

Chelmsford City Council: Digital Dynamos

Chelmsford City Council: Digital Services

Equals Collective

Pickr

SaltDNA

Senseon

Training Scheme of the Year

Crowe

Cyber Security Associates Ltd

DVLA

First Derivatives

Royal Mail

Softcat plc

Unsung Hero of the Year

Adam Barke, Adstream

Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Yavanna Vanyari, ELF.BE ltd London

Sophia Meola, Expandi Digital

Matt Garde, GBG

Dan Lam, Royal Mail

Ben Wheeler, Senseon

Adam Gaudry, The Telegraph

Mitesh Desai, TIG Ltd

Computing and CRN have united to present the Women in Tech Festival UK 2019, on 17 September in London.

The event will celebrate successful women in the IT industry, enabling attendes to hear about, and to share, personal experiences of professional journeys and challenges.

Whether you're the ‘Next Generation', an ‘Inspirational Leader', or an ‘Innovator of Tech' this event will offer inspiration on not only how to improve yourself, but how to help others too. The event is FREE for qualifying IT pros, but places will go fast