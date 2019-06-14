Announcing the shortlist for the Rising Star Awards 2019
All finalists must now complete the second-stage entry process before the 12th July
Computing is proud to announce the shortlist for the 2019 Rising Star Awards, which we launched earlier this year to find and celebrate the best new IT talent in the UK.
We have recognised the achievements of young people and new entrants to the technology space before, with awards including Graduate of the Year (Women in IT Excellence Awards), Young Engineer of the Year (DevOps Excellence Awards) and IT Apprentice of the Year (UK IT Awards) - but this is the first time that we have run an event entirely dedicated to people who are not in leadership roles.
The response was outstanding - especially for Rising Star of the Year, which we have had to split into three separate categories for SMEs, large firms and not-for-profit organisations - and we are extremely encouraged by the high quality of entries that we have seen already.
To all of our finalists: congratulations! Remember to return to the event website and fill in the second-stage questionnaire, which our panel of expert external judges will use to choose the winners. The deadline for doing so is the 12th July.
Best of luck to everyone in the list below.
Rising Star Awards 2019 Shortlist
Analyst of the Year
-
Luke Osborne, Cyber Security Associates Ltd
-
Ivan Nedjalkov, Senseon
-
Luis Khamashta, The Telegraph
-
Parth Mehta, The Telegraph
Apprentice Engineer of the Year
-
Carmel Eve, endjin
-
Connor Hay, Leidos
Apprentice of the Year
-
Anna Wheeler, HMRC
-
Connor Hay, Leidos
-
Michelle McGee, Lloyds Banking Group
-
Irfan Durrani, The Telegraph
-
Jordan Brooks, The Telegraph
-
Jade Austin, TIG
Award for Supporting Development
-
Adeyinka Oshidero, Barclays Bank
-
Des Lekerman, TIG
Cloud Apprentice of the Year
-
Ed Freeman, endjin
-
Jack Stapleton, First Derivatives
-
Baily Johnson, First Derivatives
Cloud Professional of the Year
-
Paul O'Hara, First Derivatives
-
Alan Shannon, First Derivatives
-
Eric Corcoran, First Derivatives
-
Steve Roberts, GBG
-
Rattan Mahon, KPMG Global
-
Glenn Wright, Kx
-
Rebecca Kelly, Kx
-
Niha Shaikh, Snowflake Software
-
Paris King, Softcat plc
-
Alex Mansfield Scaddan, The Telegraph
-
Johnny Ooi, The Telegraph
DevOps Engineer of the Year
-
Ash Abbott, Eagle Eye Solutions
-
Simon Halsey, GBG
-
James Withers, Hastings Insurance Services Limited
-
Rikard Anglerud, Man Group
-
George Anagnostopoulos, Senseon
Excellence in Support Award
-
Mary Hughes, GBG
-
Neil Herron, Grid Smarter Cities
-
Stephen Ellingham, Hastings Insurance Services Limited
-
Kieran Hamilton, Leidos Innovations UK
-
Gazi Ruhelrana, The Telegraph
Innovative Developer of the Year
-
Piers Pollard, Equals Collective
-
Jon Bannister, Man Group
Mentor of the Year
-
Kieron McColm, Eagle Eye Solutions
-
Mike Reed, Hastings Direct
-
Olatunji Sarumi, Mainstreams career
-
Dr Jeremy Bradley, Royal Mail
-
Steven Dalby, Scott Rees & Co
-
Paola Greco, The Telegraph
-
Kemi Rosiji, Waltham Forest College
Rising Star of the Year - Large Organisations
-
Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
-
Ajwad Hashim, Barclays
-
Yemi Oluseun, Barclays
-
Jasmina Mularska, British Telecoms Plc
-
Kirsty Fowler, Civica
-
Debroop Sengupta, Cognizant Worldwide Limited
-
Tom Baker, Dropbox
-
Sophia Meola, Expandi Digital
-
Smruthi Chandrasekar, Just Eat
-
Chloe Spokes, Just Eat
-
Kate Dadlani, Logicalis UK
-
Sam Ratcliff, Man Group
-
Amna Askari, Reach Plc
-
Gazi Ruhelrana, Telegraph Media Group
-
Juliet Eysenck, Telegraph Media Group
-
Subhav Gautam, The Telegraph
Rising Star of the Year - Not-for-Profit
-
Christina Hirst, Cancer Research UK
-
Phil Bartie, Heriot Watt University
-
Josie Lewis-Warren, LGSS
-
Rob Way, British Heart Foundation
-
Krittika D'Silva, University of Cambridge
Rising Star of the Year - SME
-
Nick Chappell, Alpha FMC
-
Elly Zhang, Heliocor
-
Jags Shergill, Profectus IO
-
Andrew King, Qynn
-
Paul Newton, Senseon
-
Miss Dilraj Kaur, Spark44
-
Chloe Mustafa, Vuzion
Security Apprentice of the Year
-
Daniel Spreckley, Crowe
-
Stephanie Haynes, HORIBA MIRA
Security Specialist of the Year
-
Donna Wright, DVLA
-
Brad Freeman, Senseon
Team of the Year - Large Organisations
-
AO World
-
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
-
Bid Service - BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
-
Leidos
-
Man Group
-
News UK
-
Royal Mail
-
The Telegraph
-
University of Derby
-
Zurich Insurance
Team of the Year - SME
-
Chelmsford City Council: Digital Dynamos
-
Chelmsford City Council: Digital Services
-
Equals Collective
-
Pickr
-
SaltDNA
-
Senseon
Training Scheme of the Year
-
Crowe
-
Cyber Security Associates Ltd
-
DVLA
-
First Derivatives
-
Royal Mail
-
Softcat plc
Unsung Hero of the Year
-
Adam Barke, Adstream
-
Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
-
Yavanna Vanyari, ELF.BE ltd London
-
Sophia Meola, Expandi Digital
-
Matt Garde, GBG
-
Dan Lam, Royal Mail
-
Ben Wheeler, Senseon
-
Adam Gaudry, The Telegraph
-
Mitesh Desai, TIG Ltd
