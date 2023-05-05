Nominate yourself or others for Computing's Tech Rising Stars 50

clock • 2 min read
Enter the Tech Rising Star 50
Image:

Enter the Tech Rising Star 50

Tell the world how you're making a difference

Computing is showcasing the UK's top tech talent in our Tech Rising Stars 50 list.

If you are a UK-based technologist, age 30 or below who is innovating, making waves, pursuing a vision or driving change, put yourself forward and gain the kudos and recognition you deserve.

Who should enter?

To enter, you just need to be a technologist who's 30 or under with an inspiring story to tell.

You might be a developer or an engineer who's pioneered a new approach, created a new product or driven efficiencies.

You could be a data scientist in the vanguard of a new discovery, an ops specialist in open source or cloud native, someone engaged in green tech, an analyst who's helped your organisation break into a fresh market, or an ethical hacker who's spotted a vulnerability.

You may be a tech leader who has led your team to new heights, or an individual forging a new path.

Or perhaps your energy and ideas have helped bring tangible benefits to people, the environment, your locality or your business's bottom line.

Whatever your role, the size or sector of your organisation we're looking for people whose tech talent is making a real difference.

If this is you, put yourself forward. If not, why not nominate a friend or colleague who deserves recognition for their talents?

How to enter

To enter the Tech Rising Star 50, or to nominate someone else, please complete this online form providing details of where you have made a difference. Testimonials from co-workers, customers or others and links to products services or other information will help.

Each entrant should only submit themselves once - multiple entries will not increase your chance of being on the final list.

Submissions are open until August, with the final list published in September.

Entry criteria: The Tech Rising Stars 50 list showcases technologists aged 30 or less and working in the UK. Technologists does not include related roles such as training, marketing, sales, comms, etc.

Use the form below to enter, or go directly to this link.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

One week to go to the Cybersecurity Festival

Transforming 'overlooked' data into an essential business strategy

More on Skills

Retraining staff will be an IT priority in the coming years
Skills

CIO Essentials: The Robo Revolution

One threat is emerging as the clear frontrunner among CISOs this year - and it isn't ransomware.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 24 March 2023 • 2 min read
From NHS doctor to the most popular Python instructor on Udemy, meet Angela Yu
Skills

From NHS doctor to top Python instructor on Udemy, meet Angela Yu

Online trainer on teaching 2 million people to code, the role of AI in coding, and new measures to encourage tech entrepreneurship in the NHS

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 24 March 2023 • 9 min read
Gamifying cyber: new strategies to diversify the security profession
Skills

Gamifying cyber: new strategies to diversify the security profession

Getting a job in cybersecurity used to rely on luck or sideways movement, but new programmes like Cyber Explorers are changing that

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 23 February 2023 • 6 min read