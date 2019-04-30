Interview with Steve Capper, CIO, BAM

What do the V&A building in Dundee, Manchester's Ordsall Chord rail bridge, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai have in common?

The answer is they're all recent construction projects by Royal BAM Group, a 20,000 person company with annual revenues of seven billion Euros, based in the Netherlands, but with hubs all over the world.

The company has its fingers in many pies, with involvement in civil engineering projects including Crossrail in London, and non-residential and residential building projects.

Steven Capper, CIO at BAM, explains that the firm is four years into its five-year strategic plan ‘Building the present, creating the future'.

"We're two years from completion, and we want to accelerate," Capper begins. "Could we go faster if we become more co-ordinated across our businesses?"

Major consolidation

The challenge for Capper is that BAM is a federated organisation, with ten operating companies effectively huddling under one umbrella. Whilst this creates areas of strength especially with local markets, it's less helpful when you have multiple different systems spitting out streams of incompatible data.

"IT has done a good job in all of those businesses. There are no major problems, but if you want to put some financial numbers together it takes time, because you have to gather it all from different systems.

"We want to make sure that all the data we produce are standardised and consistent. What we're not looking to do is start building more dashboards to take different types of data. It makes more sense to have one ERP and one CRM, especially when a lot of our businesses are going to be moving to new releases of their systems, or entirely new versions.

"So let's standardise now."

Capper says his team has spent the last year looking into the many disparate ERP systems in use across BAM's ten main operating companies.

"You can imagine that over the years they've built up bespoke finance and project management systems, or they've got time recorded in a time sheet system, so it won't be consistent across the board. So the end goal is to try and standardise where it makes sense.

"But at the same time our Executive Board asks us to find the balance, because we still want those ten operating companies to differentiate. We actually pride ourselves on our culture of being an entrepreneurial company, and we want people to be able to continue to be innovative.

"So what we're trying to do is globalise where it makes sense but leave certain things local. For example there might be legislation in the UK that tells you you've got to do it this way, so you can't standardise everything."

BAM's ten operating companies are organised in two business lines in each of BAM's five European home countries; one business line for construction and the other for civil engineering. This is another area ripe for consolidation in the field of IT.

"We're also moving towards bringing those businesses together within each country so they're able to support each other with their IT. What we're aiming for is that when you're in one business, and you walk across the road into the other, it's as if nothing has changed, you still can connect and get onto a video conference.

"And you've got to remember that over the years we've built up a series of independent solutions that are only suitable for that business. If you looked at web conferencing up until recently we have nearly every solution going.

"So there's WebEx, GoToMeeting, Skype, you name it, we've got it. We're now moving everyone towards Skype, and that's the strategy across all of our applications.

"We are making a standard catalogue of all of our applications to see what we use today. The next step is to build an app store for our 6,000 applications."

