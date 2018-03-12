Apple files patent for water-proofed lighting connectors

Apple has filed patents for a form of water-proofed Lighting connectors, a filing that could indicate that the company's plans to shift to standard USB-C are further off than expected.

Last month, it was reported that the Apple is planning to ditch the Lighting connector in favour of USB C port for its next generation of iPhones.

The patent details an upgraded version of the Lightning connector. Currently, there is nothing stopping water and moisture from ingressing into an iPhone or iPad while on charge.

A redesigned Lightning connector with rubber seals could feature a mechanism to prevent this from happening, though there is no suggestion as to when such a feature might emerge.

It may also have been a defensive patent, filed simply to enable the company to prevent any other company from filing such an invention, or to enable it to demand royalties from any other vendor offering a water-proofed power connection.

Apple's patent describes a "liquid-tight seal" which is "formed between the accessory and the electronic device" and says this would be "useful in moist, wet and/or dirty environments".

When charging an iPhone in an environment such as the kitchen, it is possible for moisture to get into the lighting connector. And, even with IP68 protection, the device could get damaged.

Apple certainly makes an appealing case for the patent, despite the fact that it may be looking at other alternatives to the lightning connector.

The patent filing was dug up by technology blog CNET.

"As electronic devices become more indispensable to their operators they are used in increasingly harsh environments and are likely to be exposed to moisture or debris that may result in liquid or debris ingression into the connectors and/or the electronic device", it wrote in the filing.

"This may result in damage within the connector and possibly damage to circuitry within the electronic device.

"Protection of the electronic device and/or accessories from such environmental damage can enable new applications for the electronic device and/or accessories."