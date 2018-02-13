Apple iOS 12 to enable iPhone apps to be developed that can run on MacOS

Apple's iOS 12, the next iteration of the company's mobile operating system, will offer developers the opportunity to create iPhone apps that will also run on Apple's desktop operating system.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Guttman, who claims that Apple's upcoming iOS update, code-named 'Peace' internally, will make it possible for a single third-party app to work across iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

This functionality will also be folded into Apple's MacOS 10.14 update, codenamed 'Liberty', and will see some of Apple's own iPhone apps, including Home, coming to the company's desktop operating system.

Guttman's report largely focuses on what iOS 12 won't bring with it, though, adding weight to earlier rumours that Apple is planning to nix significant updates to iOS this year in favour of focusing on stability and security.

The report describes Apple's new operating system development strategy as a "major cultural shift", and an admission that its recent software updates have been somewhat suboptimal - suffering from an uncharacteristic number of bugs, ranging from a 'devastating' flaw in MacOS High Sierra, and an issue that meant iPhone X users were unable to answer phone calls.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will move to more of a two-year roadmap for iOS and MacOS "instead of keeping engineers on a relentless annual schedule and cramming features into a single update". The company's software engineers will have more discretion to delay features that aren't as polished, the report claims.

iOS 12 is still expected to include some new features, however, including Animoji in FaceTime, which will allow you to put a virtual poo over your face during video calls. Animoji is also coming to the iPad, the report claims, with Apple set to release a new version of the tablet that packs a built-in Face ID camera.

Other significant iPad updates won't arrive until 2019, with Apple's plans to introduce a redesigned home screen, a revamped CarPlay interface and a new Photos app also pushed back until next year.

This year's update will also bring with it a Digital Health app for parents to monitor children's screen time, deeper Siri integration in the iPhone's search view, "Do Not Disturb" improvements, a multiplayer mode for augmented reality games and a redesigned version of Apple's Stocks app.

Apple hasn't commented on the rumours, but will unveil iOS 12 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference later this year.