AMD to modify architecture to remove Spectre security threat from Zen 2

AMD has confirmed that it is making changes to the architecture of its CPUs in order to remove the security threat posed by Spectre in time for the Zen 2 microprocessors.

According to technology site Kitguru, the company is already implementing the architectural design changes necessary to ensure that CPUs based on the Zen 2 architecture aren't exposed to the Spectre security vulnerability.

The company is expected to release its Zen+ architectural tweak to its Ryzen CPUs later this month - too late for the design to be updated to remove the Spectre threat.

Zen+ will entail a minor performance boost as it shifts CPU production processes from 14nm to 12nm. With Zen 2, which is expected next year, the lead time is sufficient to incorporate the design changes, which will coincide with a further production process shift from 12nm to 7nm.

Current users of AMD Ryzen microprocessors will be able to upgrade, if they want to, by ripping out their existing CPUs and slotting-in a Zen+ Ryzen.

The company hinted at the news during an earnings call earlier this week. AMD added that it's going to up the production of its GPUs in a bid to keep up with demand - most of which appears to be coming from cryptocurrency miners rather than gamers.

Last month, it emerged that virtually all microprocessors had been exposed to two variations of security flaw that could enable sophisticated cyber attackers to purloin personal information by exploiting flaws embedded in ARM, AMD and Intel microprocessors.

While Intel has arguably been most affected by the flaws - it is also almost exclusively exposed to another CPU architecture security flaw called Meltdown - ARM and AMD have also been affected by Spectre.

So far, the industry has responded by developing operating system-level workarounds to mitigate the risks.

Intel has since said it's planning to redevelop its microprocessors to eradicate the vulnerabilities, but that could affect the performance of its devices.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said in the call: "We continue to believe that Variant 2 of Spectre is difficult to exploit on AMD processors.

"However, we are deploying CPU microcode patches that in combination with OS updates provide additional mitigation steps.

"Longer term, we have included changes in our future processor cores, starting with our Zen 2 design, to further address potential Spectre like exploits."

Currently, Ryzen, based on the Zen microprocessor architecture, is AMD's main line of CPUs, but the this is set to be superceded by Zen+ this year and Zen 2 in 2019.

Although the company has implemented changes to eradicate the Spectre threat from Zen 2, existing users will have to make do with software patches.

Earlier this month, the company pledge: "AMD will make optional microcode updates available to our customers and partners for Ryzen and EPYC processors starting this week. We expect to make updates available for our previous generation products over the coming weeks."