Computing

Government tweaks Data Protection bill to protect security research

Government proposes new changes to Data Protection Bill to protect security researchers

Government tweaks Data Protection bill to protect security research
Matt Hancock: the new culture and digital secretary
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

The government has put forward amendments to the Data Protection Bills in order to support security researchers exploring ways people and companies can abuse personal data.  In the past, security professionals...

To continue reading...

More news