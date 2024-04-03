Google to erase private browsing data

The company will also block third-party cookies for five years

clock • 2 min read
Google to erase private browsing data collected from Incognito mode
Image:

Google to erase private browsing data collected from Incognito mode

Google agrees to delete 'billions of data points' collected from Incognito

Google has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit, agreeing to delete user data collected from Incognito Mode browsing sessions. The lawsuit alleged that Google misled users about the level...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Apple to pay Norfolk and others £385m after five-year legal battle

Corporate

Apple to pay Norfolk and others £385m after five-year legal battle

The lawsuit revolved around remarks made by Tim Cook during an investor briefing in November 2018.

clock 18 March 2024 • 2 min read
Avast faces fine for tracking and selling user data

Privacy

Avast faces fine for tracking and selling user data

Claimed to protect data, but collected and sold it instead

clock 25 February 2024 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Welcome back

Cloud Computing

IT Essentials: Welcome back

What's in store for the year ahead?

clock 08 January 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Global government networks breached in 'ArcaneDoor' espionage campaign

Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Privacy

UK data regulator finds gaps in Google's Privacy Sandbox proposals
Privacy

UK data regulator finds gaps in Google's Privacy Sandbox proposals

Concerns shared with the Competition and Markets Authority

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 April 2024 • 3 min read
Avast faces fine for tracking and selling user data
Privacy

Avast faces fine for tracking and selling user data

Claimed to protect data, but collected and sold it instead

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 February 2024 • 2 min read
ICO orders Serco Leisure to stop biometric monitoring of staff
Privacy

ICO orders Serco Leisure to stop biometric monitoring of staff

'Prioritising business interests over its employees’ privacy'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 23 February 2024 • 3 min read