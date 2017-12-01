Top five takeaways from Computing's Enterprise Security & Risk Management Summit

Last week was Computing's Enterprise Security & Risk Management Summit, an all-day event hosted in London, at Tower Bridge.

As ever with our annual exploration of the hottest topics in IT security, a lot of ground was covered. But what were the biggest takeaways by attendees? We've put together a list of some of the more interesting nuggets.

One third of UK organisations would pay up for ransomware

Perhaps our most alarming finding of the year, it turns out that a fairly massive 31 per cent of UK enterprise is between "quite likely" and very likely to cough up to crooks following having their data ransomed.

Computing Technology Analyst Peter Gothard described this rise in willingness to pay off attacks as "a knock-on from the seemingly unstoppable force of cheap and cheerful ransomware" that resulted in the widespread appearance of WannaCry and NotPetya early this year, making a particularly profound effect on the NHS.

"While the [WannaCry] ransomware was pretty unsophisticated in itself, it still managed to affect at least 81 out of 231 health trusts across the UK, either directly or indirectly," he observed.

"The National Audit Office's ensuing investigation revealed, and I quote, ‘an absence of clear guidelines' on how to carry out a plan, which seemed to ensure there'd be another attack based on the same code.

And then we got NotPetya just a little while afterwards - both based on the EternalBlue SMB exploit, and thus both capitalising on versions of the same fault."

Gothard warned that "all indicators say that ransomware, now it's proving lucrative and scary, is not going to abate any time soon" and that while enterprise boards now appear to be sitting up and listening in the face of genuine effects and repercussions, board members still need to "digest the facts" in order to begin adequately funding CISO action against properly protecting organisations.

Ransomware is a growing and present threat, says the National Crime Agency

Backing up Computing's keynote observations around the growing threat of ransomware, the National Crime Agency's head of technology Paul Edmunds offered another reality check for delegates.

"[Ransomware attacks] are quite sophisticated and the people who are making them are very good at what they do," Edmunds said.

Experiments carried out by the NCA revealed exactly why WannaCry ransomware spread so quickly, infecting NHS Trusts, shipping and logistics firms and many other organisations in a matter of hours.

"We ran some tests on it in our sandpit," said Edmunds. "We saw it infect the sandpit and then it went absolutely crazy, scanning the local network for machines it could deposit its payload onto and actually scanning machines on the open internet as well at random to see how fast it could spread. That accounted for the speed it spread through networks; it was that extra bit of code added on."

So basically, watch your backs. And your firewalls.