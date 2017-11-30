New HDMI 2.1 specifications will support 10k Dynamic HDR

21-inch colour televisions from Ferguson with "slimline" remote controls - the state of the art from the 1980s

The HDMI 2.1 specifcations have been formally published, promising to support Dynamic HDR and sufficient bandwidth to support 10K resolutions.

The HDMI Forum revealed the specification of the upcoming cable and connection standardlate last night. The specs will support both 4K and 8K resolutions at high frame rates, and include features that ought to provide smoother gaming experiences, too.

Refresh rates for 4K displays will top out at 120Hz, while 8K will peak at a still solid 60Hz.

The refresh rate will should also appeal to PC gamers, especially when playing online where a smooth experience can make all the difference between winning a game of 'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' or being repeatedly shot in the head at Sniper Elite 4.

A variable refresh rate option is also on offer to reduce the lag and stuttering that can be encountered when watching movies or playing fast-moving games.

Support for Dynamic HDR is also a nice addition. HDR stands for high dynamic range, which essentially offers higher contrast, more vivid colours and near retina-searing brightness for compatible TVs and displays.

Dynamic HDR not only does that, but adjusts the settings on the fly to correspond with what's being displayed.

HDMI 2.1 will also be backwards compatible with current HDMI ports, so there are benefits here for everyone.

Various compliance testing is currently underway and will carry on well into 2018, so TVs and monitors supporting HDMI 2.1 won't be dropping in to Currys any time soon.