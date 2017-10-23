Check Point uncovers IoT botnet bigger than Mirai

Researchers at Check Point Software claim to have discovered an Internet of Things (IoT) botnet that, they claim, is even bigger than Mirai.

The botnet has already knitted together more than one million devices worldwide, compromising poorly secured connected devices, particularly IP wireless cameras and CCTV digital video recorders.

Called IoT_reaper, the botnet is similar to the Mirai botnet from 2016, which was responsible for a number of denial of service attacks last year.

IoT botnets are internet-enabled devices infected with malware and controllable from remote locations. According to the researchers, this botnet is an "entirely new and far more sophisticated campaign" compared to Mirai, and is expanding fast across the internet.

Originally discovered by Checkpoint in September, the botnet is exploiting vulnerabilities found in webcams, including devices offered by GoAhead, D-Link, TP-Link, AVTech, Netgear, MikroTik, Linksys, Synology and others.

Although the culprits are currently unknown, the researchers suggested that the attempted attacks come from a plethora of sources and IoT devices.

"Creating networks of infected devices is not a quick task for an attacker. In order to establish an effective Botnet, the attacker needs to be able to control a vast number of devices," the company wrote in a blog post.

It continued: "As sending the malicious code to each device individually would be a large and time consuming task, it is much easier to have each infected device spreading the malicious code to other similar devices themselves.

"This method of attack is considered a propagation attack, and is essential in quickly creating a large network of controlled devices. Our research began at the end of September 2017 after [we noticed] an increase in attempts to penetrate our IoT IPS [intrusion prevention system] protections."

Cyber security specialists at Netlab have also been investigating this botnet. They claim that while the botnet borrows code from Mirai, it doesn't crack passwords. Instead, it exploits known IoT device vulnerabilities.

While IoT_Reaper is still only in its early stages, it's fairly well-established, and Netlab has been tracking multiple command-and-control sources.

Mark Hearn, director of IoT security at digital platform security firm Irdeto, believes that the botnet is targeting popular (and cheap) internet-connected cameras.

"From looking at this site, we can gather that this specific IP belongs to a GoAhead camera with an open Port 81 running over TCP. This is just one example of an infected device type. There are many others - for example, D-Link, Netgear and TP-Link devices to name a few," he said.

"On further inspection, the System.ini file of the device at this IP was accessed to check for compromise. On a normal machine, this file would contain the credentials of the user.

"What was found on this device, however, was an edited version with a ‘Netcat' command which opened a reverse shell to the attack's IP.

"This tells us that this machine was merely one link in the chain and that it was both infected and then also transmitting the infection. In this case the ‘CVE-2017-8225' vulnerability was used to penetrate the GoAhead device and, after infecting a target machine, that same target started to look for other devices to infect."