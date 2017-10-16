Women in IT Excellence Awards changes venue due to huge demand
Awards will now be held at the Hilton London Bankside due to overwhelming demand for Computing's newest awards
Computing's Women in IT Excellence Awards has changed venue, to accommodate huge demand for places on the night.
The awards will now be held at the Hilton London Bankside, a larger venue which will more easily host the many people wishing to champion and celebrate the achievements of some of the UK's top female IT talent.
The Hilton London Bankside is at 2-8 Great Suffolk Street, London, SE1 0UG, with full travel details available on the awards site.
Place are still available, though are filling up fast. To be certain of your place at the awards, book your table here.
There are a host of awards being presented on the night. The categories include:
- IT Leader of the Year
- Innovator of the Year
- Hero of the Year
- Role-Model of the Year
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Woman of the Year
- Digital Leader of the Year
- Outstanding transformation
- Security Leader of the Year
- Rising Star Award
- Diversity Employer of the Year
- Outstanding Returner Award
- CIO of the Year
The full shortlist can be seen here.
There are already several sponsors signed up, including Appian, National Grid, BCS, the chartered institute for IT, and Computer Reseller News.
Sponsorship packages are still available, with details here.
Computing would like to wish every finalist the best of the luck at the awards, and we look forward to seeing you all there!
