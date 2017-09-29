Nokia's 3310 to get 3G

The Nokia 3310 retro-style feature phone, launched earlier this year by 'continuity Nokia' HMD Global, is to get 3G version, bringing the unexpectedly popular device into the 21st century.

The first version of the new Nokia 3310, unveiled at this year's Mobile World Congress, shipped only with support for 2G networks. This meant that with some countries already in the process of switching off their 2G networks - including the US - the usable life of the device might be short.

But HMD Global on Wednesday announced the Nokia 3310 3G which, as the name suggests, features built-in 3G connectivity.

There's also a new user interface that HMD claims will deliver an "enhanced, customisable experience" thanks to its amazing new-found ability to change icon colours, and the handset's battery now packs 6.5 hours of talk time and up to 27 days of standby time.

Elsewhere, specs remain the same as the previous model, so expect a colour 2.4in QVGA display, a 2MP camera and, a built-in microSD slot and microUSB charging port.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Globa,l said: "Our reimagining of the Nokia 3310 has been a global and cultural phenomenon.

"In a world dominated by smartphones, the mix of nostalgia and a beautiful phone that just keeps going has captured people's imagination.

"Our fans around the world have been asking for this iconic phone to support 3G. Fans asked, we listened, and today welcome the Nokia 3310 3G."

The Nokia 3310 3G will be offered in Azure, Yellow, Warm Red or Charcoal and will have a €69 price tag. It will roll out from mid-October, and O2 has been quick to announce that it will be stocking the phone in the UK.