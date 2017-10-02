How a 27-year old phone maker is adapting to an IP world
Desktop phones made Polycom famous; but in a dying PBX market, it's had to find new ways to grow
Polycom, the multinational communications company, has been in business for more than 25 years and is committed to never standing still. The company is famous for its desktop phones, but when we met Marco...
More news
Oracle CEO capitalises on market fear in keynote speech
Mark Hurd urged faster cloud adoption to get past the problem of slow patching
HPE allowed Russia to inspect software used by US military
ArcSight cyber intelligence and intrusion detection system is used extensively across armed forces
TSMC working on 3nm semiconductor plant in Taiwan
If successful, firm would pull ahead of IBM
Equifax hack the work of Chinese intelligence with links to US Office of Personnel Management hack of 2015, claim reports
Dispute between Equifax and Mandiant widened attackers' window of opportunity
