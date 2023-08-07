Zoom quietly changes policy to allow AI models to be trained on user data - updated

And there's no way to opt-out

Zoom tweaks policy to allow training AI models on user content
Zoom tweaks policy to allow training AI models on user content

A change to Zoom's Terms of Service means users' data can now be used to train AI models.

According to the updated policy, Zoom maintains exclusive rights to all "Service Generated Data" (SGD), granting the company the authority to modify, process, distribute, share, store and maintain ...

Zoom tells employees to start working from the office

Zoom tells employees to start working from the office

New policy applies to individuals residing within a 50-mile radius

Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Facebook and Instagram users will now be asked to opt in to personalised advertising

UK intelligence agencies lobbying the government to weaken surveillance laws for AI training

UK intelligence agencies lobbying the government to weaken surveillance laws for AI, report

GCHQ, MI5 and MI6 want safeguards governing the use of bulk personal datasets to be reduced

Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in
Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Facebook and Instagram users will now be asked to opt in to personalised advertising

UK intelligence agencies lobbying the government to weaken surveillance laws for AI training
UK intelligence agencies lobbying the government to weaken surveillance laws for AI, report

GCHQ, MI5 and MI6 want safeguards governing the use of bulk personal datasets to be reduced

Home Office lobbied for facial recognition in shops to tackle shoplifting, report
Home Office lobbied for facial recognition in shops to tackle theft, report

Privacy campaigners demand answers from the Home Office regarding apparent attempts to influence the ICO

