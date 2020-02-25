Siri
Researchers develop way to turn commands into voice-activated AI software
New attacks against supposedly intelligent assistants demonstrated by US-Chinese researchers
Apple to start taking HomePod pre-orders on Friday
Siri-powered speaker will cost £319 and start shipping on 9 February
People put off asking stupid questions of virtual assistants the more human they seem, say researchers
Puny humans don't want to appear stupid in front of machines
Users intimidated by human-like virtual assistants, claim researchers
People don't want to appear stupid in front of so-called smart assistants, suggest researchers
Peter Cochrane: Tech familiarity breeds consent
Nothing reflects how new technology becomes accepted in the mass market than its popularity over Christmas, suggests Peter Cochrane
Voice assistants like Alexa and Siri vulnerable to DolphinAttack 'silent' hacks
Voice assistants can respond to orders inaudible to the human ear, claim researchers at Zhejiang University
WWDC: MacOS Sierra brings Siri to the desktop and unveils 'auto unlock' for Apple Watch users
And Apple Pay comes to Safari for online shopping
Meet Frank - a virtual PA to optimise your energy bills
Saveawatt scheme is coming to the UK to make switching to the best tariff easier
Apple buys AI startup Perceptio to boost iPhone deep learning tech
Perceptio uses AI to identify photos without relying on cloud-stored data
Apple iOS 9 Siri flaw allows attackers to break through iPhone and iPad lock screen
Glitch subverts lock screen with simple voice command
Apple snaps up AI experts to take on Google, Amazon and Microsoft
Company is expanding its pool of machine learning expertise and staff
Facebook M virtual assistant takes on Siri, Cortana and Google Now
Social network develops AI-powered service for Messenger
Backlash grows over privacy in 'freemium' Windows 10
Microsoft to Hoover up user data linked to unique user IDs and sell information to advertisers, warn privacy campaigners
Facebook readies virtual assistant 'Moneypenny'
Moneypenny may draw comparisons with Siri and Cortana but has more in common with a host of other virtual assistant apps
Could your next personal assistant be built using artificial intelligence?
x.ai believes that its personal assistant won't only be able to schedule meetings, but also interpret tone, sarcasm and lies
Top 10 technology privacy risks: prying phones, spying cars and snooping homes
V3 explains why exciting new innovations have their dark sides
Chinese firms planning to take on Apple's Siri
SIAC looking to create better speech recognition software
The new iPad features: did we get what we wanted?
A better screen, but no longed for micro-SD slot
Steve Wozniak urges UK tech firms to foster culture of creativity
Apple co-founder and Fusion-io chief says staff must be given freedom to experiment