Apple enters the AI race – but not everyone is happy

Apple CEO, Tim Cook announced a series of GenAI augmented products and services yesterday during his keynote speech at WWDC, including Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence has been powered by a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Apple digital assistant Siri. The goal? A highly personalised and automated user experience. "AI has to un...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders