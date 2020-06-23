Apple announces iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Big Sur, WatchOS 7 and other updates at WWDC 2020

Apple made some major announcements on Monday at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), being held virtually this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest announcements from the Cupertino-based tech giant at the WWDC was its confirmation of earlier media reports that the company is moving away from Intel processors and will instead use its own ARM-based chips to power Macs and MacBooks.

Apple also announced some notable software updates, including the iOS 14, Big Sur, iPadOS 14, and WatchOS 7.

iOS 14, the latest version of the iPhone OS, now comes with several new features including a redesigned home screen and ability to set a default browser and email app. It features an "App Library" that lets users to automatically organise apps and delete entire pages of apps in just one tap.

iOS 14 also allows users to pin widgets with information on the home screen. Users can now add new widgets from a gallery that shows the apps installed on the device. A new widget uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the data that the user will want to see.

Siri has also got updates, including a Google Translate-like app that will enable the virtual assistant to translate user's speech into 11 languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.

The latest version of macOS, called Big Sur, now comes with a customisable Start page, featuring improved app dock and Finder. The Mail app, Notification Center, Messages and Maps have also been updated in new MacOS.

According to Apple, Safari browser will now be faster and also offer improved tabs, Privacy Reports, and built-in translation in seven languages.

In iPadOS 14, Apple has added a new feature, called Universal Search, which will allow users to search for documents and contacts as well as conduct search within an app supporting the feature.

The latest version of iPad OS now offers Android-like compact call notifications feature, showing notifications on the top of the screen without interrupting user's on-going task.

watchOS 7, the latest version of watchOS, lets users to configure their own watch faces, which can later be swapped with friends. Users can also download custom watch faces from other apps and the web.