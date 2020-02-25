Huawei
US says 'Five-Eyes' intelligence alliance will remain in place despite Britain's Huawei decision
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confident of US and UK resolving their differences
Government Huawei ruling will cost £500m over five years, claims BT
BT claims that it will need to remove Huawei equipment from the EE mobile network to comply with the government's ruling
US urges UK to reconsider Huawei 5G decision
Mike Pompeo describes Huawei as a 'real risk' to security and tells foreign secretary Dominic Raab to reconsider its role in the UK's 5G and fibre networks
Huawei granted 'limited' role in UK 5G and fibre network roll-outs
Government decides to allow Huawei to supply non-core 5G equipment
UK decision on Huawei's participation in 5G networks due today
Prime Minister Boris Johnson under pressure from both sides over inclusion of Huawei in the UK's 5G networks
UK to grant Huawei limited role in UK 5G roll out
Government sources indicate that Huawei's role in the UK's 5G networks will be limited to the periphery
BT and Vodafone to lobby government over Huawei ban
Network operators fear higher costs if Huawei is barred from providing 5G and other network hardware in the UK
US Senators propose $1bn fund to build 5G rivals to Huawei
$1bn funding intended to provide alternatives to telecoms equipment made by Huawei and ZTE
Trump administration inches closer to new regulations restricting supplies to Huawei
The US government plans rule changes to extend the potential scope of export restrictions on Huawei's suppliers
US government makes last-ditch pitch to persuade UK to ban Huawei from its 5G networks
No way the UK can mitigate the risks arising from a network that includes Huawei equipment, US security officials warn
UK set to approve Huawei technology for 5G networks
Huawei to be granted 'very limited' role, according to reports
US steps up pressure on UK to bar Huawei from 5G telecoms networks
UK government to make final decision regarding Huawei's participation in 5G networks later this month
Huawei unveils openEuler, its CentOS-based Linux distribution
In the spirit of the age, Huawei releases the source code of openEuler to Gitee, a Chinese alternative to Github
EU Council agrees 'risk-based' approach to 5G following bout of US lobbying
The US is 'pleased' to see the EU's conclusions on 5G
China orders replacement of all foreign hardware and software
Government offices and public institutions will need to replace as many as 30 million devices
Boris Johnson may block Huawei's role in building 5G networks
President Trump had pressed Mr Johnson on the issue on Tuesday, during a meeting in Downing Street
US government grants Microsoft licence to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
Earlier this week, US Commerce Department extended its Temporary General License for Huawei for another 90 days
Trump administration grants Huawei 90-day licence extension
The US government was considering just a two-week extension for Huawei
US government planning to grant Huawei another 90-day licence extension
Announcement of yet-another 90-day concession to Huawei expected to be announced by US government today
US to licence Huawei suppliers "very shortly", says US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Number of US suppliers to Huawei "frankly more than we would've thought", admits Ross
Germany to allow Huawei in 5G infrastructure projects
Germany's updated 'security catalogue' to be released this week will detail security standards for mobile operators in the country
John Sawers: Home-grown technology must be protected from foreign influence
With globalism failing, the ex-head of MI6 warned business leaders against giving up control to overseas investors
The reaction to an NBA coach's Hong Kong tweet proves why Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba Cloud can't be trusted
Tencent and TikTok appear to follow the Chinese government's line on censorship at home and abroad. Imagine what could be expected of Huawei, ZTE and Alibaba Cloud in the future
EU warning over 5G security risks from state-backed entities
EU report warns that non-EU firms bidding for 5G network contracts could be "subject to interference" when they have strong ties to government - but doesn't mention Huawei or ZTE