Microsoft injects $1.5 billion into UAE's G42

Microsoft has announced a $1.5 billion investment in G42, a leading AI company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The partnership aims to advance AI solutions using Microsoft's Azure platform across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The agreement, confirmed by Microsoft, is accompanied by commitmen...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders