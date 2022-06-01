What's new in Kubernetes and cloud native?

John Leonard
clock • 7 min read
What's new in Kubernetes and cloud native?
Image:

What's new in Kubernetes and cloud native?

The cloud native ecosystem is vast and growing, which makes pinpointing progress a challenge

Computing's first KubeCon and CloudNativeCon in 2018 was a real eye-opener. Only the second such event to be hosted in Europe, we were expecting the usual smattering of t-shirted techies and impenetrable...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Suspected Chinese threat group seen attacking Microsoft Office Follina flaw

Peter Cochrane: Seamless connectivity - if only!

More on Operating Systems

Interview: Sunlight, AI & Machine Learning Awards finalist
Software

Interview: Sunlight, AI & Machine Learning Awards finalist

"Sunlight was born out of a collaboration with ARM in 2013 and that was to build a lightweight hypervisor that could really efficiently virtualise low power and embedded processor platforms"

Computing Staff
clock 13 May 2022 • 2 min read
Windows admins report AD authentication failures after installing Patch Tuesday update
Operating Systems

Windows admins report AD authentication failures after installing Patch Tuesday update

Microsoft says the problem only affects domain controller servers that have received Patch Tuesday updates

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 May 2022 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: Global supply chain crisis - can automation and integration protect businesses?
Operating Systems

Industry Voice: Global supply chain crisis - can automation and integration protect businesses?

Zahi Yaari, VP of EMEA at SnapLogic
clock 03 May 2022 • 4 min read