Asian Tech Roundup: Pressure grows in US-China trade war

Plus: Google 'accidentally' deletes pension fund's cloud account

Tom Allen
Asian Tech Roundup: Pressure grows in US-China trade war

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at trade restrictions between the US and China; potential collaboration between the countries on AI; and Japan bolstering its chip industry.

Australia Google accidentally deleted a Google Cloud account belonging to AUD$125 billion pension fund UniSuper. The company has apologised, but called it an "isolated" incident.

