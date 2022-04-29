G-Core Labs expands North American presence with a new cloud point of presence in Chicago

G-Core Labs today announces the launch of its third North American cloud point of presence in Chicago, further bolstering the provider's infrastructure in the region. The new location means the availability of three isolated bare-metal locations for customers serving the region, including two more in Manassas and Santa Clara, as well as a further 15 locations offering state-of-the-art Virtual Private Server (VPS) solutions.

As the company continues its rapid expansion across developing markets, North America remains an important part of its international network, which now includes 150+ points of presence, including 13 cloud PoPs, located in more than 130 cities around the world.

The new cloud PoP in Chicago provides customers with both virtual machines and powerful bare metal servers, powered by high-performance and fault-tolerant Intel CPUs.

Seva Vayner, director of edge cloud stream at G-Core Labs, said: "Our collaboration with leading technology manufacturers means that we are continuing to offer our customers market-leading performance, reliability and security. The Chicago point of presence makes use of the latest hardware from Dell and also the latest generation of Intel CPUs, including the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake) processors at two configurations."

He added: "Our bare-metal and VM options provide zero trust 360° security and leverage CPU-based protection through the use of Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) technology, protect against all types of DDoS and malicious bot attacks, and make use of a next-generation web-application firewall (WAF) offering protection from hacking and unauthorized access to confidential data at the application level also."

The PoP in Chicago includes multiple configuration options, including the following for bare metal options:

1x Intel Xeon E-2288G 8C/16T 3.7 GHz / 64 GB / 2x 480GB SSD / 2x 1GbE

2x Intel Xeon 4214R 12C/24T 2.4 GHz / 128 GB / 2x 960GB SSD / 2x 1GbE

With its global infrastructure and one of the best performing networks in Europe, G-Core Labs continues to be the favored Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution for some of the world's largest media and gaming companies, serving the needs of those requiring high-performance computing and working with big data and machine learning. Its customers include the likes of the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Agence eSanté), TEDx, Avast, TradingView, Albion Online, Nitrado, Wargaming holding (World of Tanks, World of Warships, World of Warplanes), RedFox Games, Bandai Namco, AWOK and Joom.

Provider's high-performance servers are based on the top-notch hardware from Dell. Platinum status in Dell Technologies Partner Program helps G-Core Labs create state-of-the-art and reliable cloud services and also confirms a high competence of the company in the field of cloud computing.

About G-Core Labs

G-Core Labs is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. G-Core Labs is headquartered in Luxembourg with offices in Germany and Lithuania. Awarded 20+ industry-leading accreditations & an entry in the Guinness Book of Records. For more information, visit the company online or follow on Twitter.

This post is sponsored by G-Core Labs