Cloud isn't as efficient as we'd all like to think

How much of the computing power in here will be wasted?

As businesses seek to enhance their ESG credentials, they're increasingly asking questions of their cloud service providers about the sustainability of their services. At first glance, those CSPs seem very keen to broadcast their sustainability credentials, particularly their efficiency.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google all acknowledge within their ESG reporting the vast quantities of electricity they consume, but also state that economies of scale mean that their datacentres consume energy more efficiently than any standard small-scale datacentre ever could. Whilst this is true to a certain extent, the bigger picture is much more complicated.

Understanding why begins with an examination of exactly what constitutes efficiency.

PUE is not a useful comparative metric

Cloud hyperscalers like to encourage readers of their ESG reports to consider datacentre Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) as a measure of their efficiency because judged on this metric, they are more efficient than the average enterprise datacentre. PUE is given as a ratio, with the energy consumed by a datacentre as a whole divided by the amount of energy required to run the IT equipment. The closer to a PUE of 1.0 you are, the more efficient your datacentre.

That's the theory.

Most hyperscalers aim for a PUE of 1.1 - 1.2 whereas most enterprise datacentres come in at around 1.9 to 2, which pushes up the global average to 1.58.

When Computing first began to research the sustainability of cloud vendors in late 2021, we used PUE as a comparative metric in comparison with the global average, mainly because it was one of the few comparative metrics available. In this years' updated research, which will be published on Computing over the next few weeks, we do still use PUE as a metric because it remains one of the few available, but we have reduced its weighting as a comparative metric.

Why?

PUE measures the amount of energy required to balance a unit of compute with the cooling required to produce it. What it really measures is how efficient a datacentre is at cooling. That's still worth measuring, hence its retention as a metric, but it was really designed to measure how efficient a datacentre was against itself at various points in time, not how efficient datacentres were in comparison with each other.

What is far more important is the efficiency of the hardware that requires the cooling. If your servers are inefficient you're wasting energy, carbon and probably water. Metrics to measure the efficiency of the hardware in cloud datacentres are not currently provided by any of the big three cloud providers in their ESG reporting.

New doesn't necessarily mean more efficient

If PUE is not a useful measure of datacentre efficiency, what is? More importantly, is anyone actually measuring it?

Richard Kenny is sustainability & research director at Techbuyer.

Since its inception in 2005, TechBuyer has grown into a global organisation boasting partnerships with leading hardware manufacturers, enabling enterprises to both stretch tech budgets and polish their circular economy credentials.

Rich Kenny, Techbuyer & Interact

Because of its pivotal role in enabling a more circular economy in datacentre hardware, TechBuyer has won multiple rounds of funding from industry, government and international bodies to conduct research into the environmental impact of ICT, product life extension and circular economy. One such project, funded by Innovate UK and conducted in 2019, in collaboration with the University of East London, set out to investigate whether refurbished hardware could rival the performance of a brand new piece of kit. The results, published by the prestigious IEEE Journal of Sustainable Computing, can be found here.

This research makes fascinating reading for anyone interested in the efficiency of the cloud services that we're all buying into, because it overturns one of the key assumptions that the entire datacentre industry was built on: that the latest chips and hardware will always be more efficient than those which preceded it, better known as Moore's Law.

Kenny's research found that servers that were five or six years old at the time could significantly outperform brand new ones, if they were configured correctly. In case you were wondering, the final part of that sentence is doing some very heavy lifting.