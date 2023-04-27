Generative AI: What does it mean for software development?

The arrival of generative AI in the public consciousness has been met by a mix of excitement, cynicism and trepidation. What do IT leaders make of it?
Aside from students who no longer have to choose between partying all night and turning in a 2,000-word essay, among the most enthusiastic about these new tools have been software developers. Wr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders