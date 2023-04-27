Generative AI: What does it mean for software development?

Computing's research finds IT leaders positive about the new tools, which are already starting to have a profound effect

John Leonard
clock • 4 min read
Generative AI: What does it mean for software development?
Image:

Generative AI: What does it mean for software development?

The arrival of generative AI in the public consciousness has been met by a mix of excitement, cynicism and trepidation. What do IT leaders make of it?

Aside from students who no longer have to choose between partying all night and turning in a 2,000-word essay, among the most enthusiastic about these new tools have been software developers. Wr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Quarterly results: Up and up for cloud giants Google and Microsoft

Inside platform engineering

More on DevOps

Thenmozhi Paramasivam & Manuj Sarpal with Tom Allen
DevOps

Testing talk at DevOps Live

Thenmozhi Paramasivam and Manuj Sarpal joined Tom Allen to discuss recent developments in software testing, how these are likely to shape DevOps in the future and also how to make DevOps more sustainable.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 27 April 2023 • 4 min read
Rana Bhattacharya at DevOps Live
DevOps

DevOps starts with culture, process and people - not tools

Coverage from Computing DevOps Live

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read
“You can’t take any shortcuts" in the route to quality scale, said Okta's Jas Sagoo
DevOps

Don't let a desire for scale block quality, say DevOps Live panellists

‘If we don’t start from a position of high quality, we can automate disaster’

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 26 April 2023 • 3 min read