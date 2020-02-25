DDoS
Labour Party's DDoS attack 'unsophisticated' and not even categorised by the NCSC
Cloudflare and the NCSC play down the scale of the 'large and sophisticated' DDoS attack on the Labour Party
Labour Party targeted in DDoS attack
Attack may be linked with complaints from activists that the portal for ordering election leaflets had failed
Wikipedia whacked in weekend DDoS attack
Wikipedia blames 'malicious attack' on 'bad faith actors'
DDoS attacker who targeted Steam, Sony and Electronic Arts pleads guilty
DerpTrolling 'brains' Austin Thompson faces up to ten years in prison over DDoS campaign
NCSC is monitoring the internet to block DDoS and other cyber attacks
Technical director Ian Levy says it will be "awesome if it works"
British teenage hacker arrested over hoax bomb threats and DDoS attack on ProtonMail
George Duke-Cohan was apparently recruited by criminal group Apophis Squad through playing Minecraft
Trump's North Korea summit cancellation could result in new swathe of cyber attacks
Denial of service attacks expected from North Korea, targetting US government departments or military networks
DDoS attacks fall by 60 per cent one week after WebStresser close down
New DDoS attack services expected to quickly emerge to fill the gap
DDoS attacks cost organisations an average of £35,000, claims report
DDoS attacks continue to grow in volume and complexity, warns Cocero
Security researchers' warning over Linux feature used in biggest ever DDoS attack on Github
GitHub targeted by 1.3 Tbps DDoS attack using Linux feature never intended to be exposed to the internet
DDoS attacks becoming bigger and more complex, warns report
DDos attacks are booming with disgruntled gamers and extortionists the biggest threat
Teen DDoS mastermind walks away from prison sentence
Stockport teenager who ran what was once the world's biggest DDoS network escapes jail
Two men 'fingered' by Brian Krebs over Mirai malware and IoT botnet plead guilty in US court
Paras Jha and Josiah White also pleaded guilty to running an internet advertising click-fraud scheme
UK emergency services are unprepared for DDoS mitigation
Two-fifths of critical infrastructure providers have not completed basic cyber security preparations
Mirai could live on even after IoT device reboots
New vulnerability could enable Mirai and other IoT malware to survive between device reboots
Akamai: DDoS activity is down, but proliferation of IoT devices makes internet less secure
Mirai has encouraged a plethora of imitators, warns Akamai
Mirai IoT botnet could be used to mine bitcoins
New variant of ELF Linux/Mirai malware has a built-in bitcoin mining component
BrickerBot targets insecure IoT devices - and then bricks them
'Grey hat' hacker suspected to be behind malware that seeks out and takes down insecure connected devices
Lloyds Bank suffers reported DDoS attack
Banks are jittery following last year's attack on Tesco Bank
TalkTalk hack was biggest shock to enterprises - research
With TalkTalk CEOs are saying 'Oh my gosh, we don't want to be the next one'
TalkTalk hacker tells court he was 'just showing off'
17-year-old admits to seven offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990
DDoS attack that took down Dyn DNS service blamed on Mirai IoT botnet
Attack that took major websites offline blamed on insecure connected devices
DDoS attacks surge in power as botnets harness IoT devices
Massive DDoS attack on web host OVH may have peaked at 1.5 terabits per second
Schneier is right about the DDoS threat: 'We see the worst-case scenario every year', says Level 3
Tier-one provider uses threat intelligence and advanced routing and filtering to see off attacks