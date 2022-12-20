A year in cyber: Computing's biggest security stories of 2022

Here's our round-up of the security stories that have shaped the cyber year in what has been yet another rollercoaster ride for infosec professionals.

January

Last year ended with a sting in its tail, with the Log4J vulnerability Log4Shell emerging just as security folks felt it might be safe to start winding down for the holidays. There have been reports of the vulnerability being exploited by state sponsored actors, including an attack on Belgium's Defence ministry, but it's probably fair to say the damage - so far as we know - hasn't been as bad as feared.

Prior to Log4Shell, the major priority for many was defending against ransomware, and 2022 continued as 2021 left off with an attack on schools website provider FinalSite leading to a lengthy loss of access to many online services in thousands of schools and colleges around the world.

North Korea's veteran hacking organisation Lazarus started the year as it meant to go on using Windows Update and GitHub to deploy malware as part of a new spear-phishing campaign aimed at US defence contractor Lockheed-Martin.

February

February was marked - and marred in so many ways - by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Before the tanks started rolling in, and afterwards too, Ukrainian institutions suffered a wave of DDoS and wiper ransomware attacks, but the county, which has been bolstering its defences since the anexation of Crimea in 2014, proved surprisingly resilient.

And it was not just one way traffic. Some Russian websites down and TV broadcasts were interrupted as Ukraine asked hacking groups for help, something advised against by the UK government for fear of unpredictable knock-on effects. Cyber attacks and counter attacks related to the war punctuated the news cycle throughout the rest of the year, but Russia's much feared skills in alternative warfare seemed mostly confined to disinformation.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) was in the news after a public tender document was posted on the government's website asking for 'urgent business support' following a 'serious cyber security incident'. What that incident was and when it occurred was not made clear.

In presumably unrelated news, the Foreign Office's out-of-date IT systems were said by insiders to be causing "chaos", hampering the government's ability to respond to the Ukraine war.

March

If the Oxford Dictionary published a cyber-word of the year Lapsus$ would surely be in with a shout. The prolific yet seemingly scattergun hackers got the better of Okta, Nvidia, Microsoft and other household names before one of their number was tracked down. The ‘mastermind' behind some of the attacks was revealed to be a 16-year-old boy living just a stone's throw from the dreaming spires.

As TalkTalk and countless others have found out over the years, you underestimate teenagers at your peril, especially when there's prestige and money involved. The Lapsus$ mastermind is now in custody, while former TalkTalk CEO Dido Harding went on to greater, at least more lucrative, things.

'Let's go places' is a favourite Toyota slogan, but in March the Japanese car giant was going nowhere fast thanks to an attack on a supplier of air conditioning and steering wheel components Kojima Industries, one of many supply chain attacks this year. It halted Toyota's car production in Japan for a few days and closure of its production lines set its schedule back by about 13,000 cars, this coming on top of an existing slowdown caused by the global chip shortage.

And one of the biggest cyber attacks of the war so far hit Ukraine's state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom at the end of the month, resulting in the country's most severe Internet disruption since Russia invaded in late February.

Despite the some techies taking up arms and others being forced to move to safer locations, the country's IT sector remains very much open for business said Konstantin Vasyuk head of the IT Ukraine Association. The sector remains very resilient he insisted, with the country's turbulent history having forced it to be adaptable.