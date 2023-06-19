Microsoft blames June outage on Russian DDoS

Microsoft has confirmed its services succumbed to DDoS attacks earlier this month, while a cybersecurity firm has pointed at Russia as the culprit.
The attacks hit Azure, Outlook and OneDrive over the course of three days, taking down services like Teams and Sharepoint Online. The company gave early indications that the outages were the res...
