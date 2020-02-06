cyber attack
Ex-MI6 head: Technology is now as important to the world as politics
Sir John Sawers warned that China is rising as a new global superpower, and the West is not in a position to address it
High-profile YouTube creators targeted in a series of coordinated cyber attacks
YouTubers within the automotive and car reviewing community were hardest hit
Cyber attacks pioneered by North Korea now spreading to other threat actors, F-Secure warns
Financial companies are increasingly being targeted by organised crime and state-sponsored actors
Russian FSB intelligence agency contractor hacked - loses 7.5TB of data
FSB projects to de-anonymise Tor and isolate Russia from the internet exposed
Twelve-fold increase in cyber crime incident reports to the FCA since 2017
Reported security incidents on financial services increase from 69 in 2017 to 819 in 2018 - with 93 outright cyber attacks
US agencies have deployed malware into Russia's power grid systems, the New York Times claims
President Trump labelled the New York Times report "a virtual act of treason"
Norsk Hydro puts cost of cyber attack at $52 million
March ransomware attack forced the firm to revert to manual processes
Norsk Hydro ransomware losses estimated at $40m
Norsk Hydro claims it has entered the recovery stage despite predicting $40 million loss
Norsk Hydro recovers some systems following Lockergoga ransomware security breach
Norsk has recovered priority business systems after falling victim to Lockergoga ransomware attack
Norsk Hydro production affected by cyber attack on US and European operations
Industrial systems of Norwegian aluminium producer targeted in cyber attack
Sixty per cent of enterprise security lacks signatures for new threats
Research shows most organisations in the dark over emerging threats
Marriott hack: 60 per cent of cyber attacks now involve multiple targets in one organisation warns Carbon Black
"Island hopping" attacks targeting suppliers and acquisitions also growing threat, say experts
Tesco Bank facing £30m fine from FCA over 2016 cyber attack
Tesco 'actively negotiating' with Financial Conduct Authority in a bid to slash the size of the proposed fine
Hacker takes down Copenhagen's bike-hire network and deletes database
Weekend attack rendered bike-hire network useless
Effective communications are key to surviving a crisis
Collaborate securely, or don't collaborate at all
Security researchers' warning over Linux feature used in biggest ever DDoS attack on Github
GitHub targeted by 1.3 Tbps DDoS attack using Linux feature never intended to be exposed to the internet
UK points finger of blame for NotPetya at Russia
Initial attack vector of Ukrainian accounting firm always did indicate a Russian source for NotPetya
Marcus Hutchins was coerced into admitting to cyber charges, his lawyers claim
Hutchins sleep-deprived and intoxicated at the time of his arrest, claim his lawyers
Microsoft fixes Malware Protection Engine critical security flaw
Microsoft's Malware Protection Engine gets urgent bug fix
$56 million stolen from leading Bitcoin mining pool
One of the most popular Bitcoin mining tools has been compromised by cyber crooks
Cyber crooks are becoming more resourceful, claims CrowdStrike research
Line between nation state attackers and cyber criminals increasingly blurred as it takes organisations 86 days to detect a breach
Equifax profits fall on costs of dealing with cyber attack
Equifax ups spending on IT security and lawyers in the aftermath of September's admission
UK firms 'dangerously' unprepared for cyber attacks, claims report
Businesses' claims for the speed with which they can detect cyber attacks clearly exaggerated
Met provides cyber pros with new forensic analysis tool
London's Met Police and Bromium have teamed up to fight cyber crime