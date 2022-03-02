Insurer Aon falls victim to a cyber attack

clock • 2 min read
Insurance broker Aon falls victim to a cyber attack
Image:

Insurance broker Aon falls victim to a cyber attack

Aon's ability to serve customers has not been impacted by this incident, the company says

Global insurance broker Aon said on Monday that it is investigating a cyber incident impacting some of its systems. In an 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the world's...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Cyber experts urge EU to reject web proposal that could impact security

Russia's Eugene Kaspersky remains neutral over Ukraine war

More on Threats and Risks

A proposed amendment to eIDAS would force browsers like Google Chrome to trust government-designated third parties - without the requisite security guarantees
Threats and Risks

Cyber experts urge EU to reject web proposal that could impact security

A proposed amendment to Article 45 in eIDAS would have a significant, negative impact on web users' security

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 March 2022 • 2 min read
Researchers believe the goal is to disrupt the logistics involved in refugee movements
Threats and Risks

Belarus-linked cyber attacks aim to disrupt Ukraine refugee operations

Hackers are attempting to deploy SunSeed malware to obtain intelligence on refugee movement in the region

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 March 2022 • 3 min read
Join us for this year’s CyberSecurity Festival this June
Security

It's back! Join us for the CyberSecurity Festival in June

This year’s festival will bring together IT professionals to learn, collaborate and tackle their biggest technology security challenges

Computing Editor
clock 24 February 2022 • 1 min read