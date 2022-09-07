UK transport firm Go-Ahead hit by cyber attack

clock • 2 min read
UK transport firm Go-Ahead hit by cyber attack
Image:

UK transport firm Go-Ahead hit by cyber attack

IBM has been asked to assist in the recovery

UK transport company Go-Ahead Group has disclosed that it has been the target of a cyber attack that compromised the software used to schedule bus drivers and services. The Newcastle-based firm ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Foreign buyers are snapping up UK tech firms

Holiday Inn-owner IHG falls victim to cyber attack

More on Laptops

Arm reports record revenue as parent SoftBank posts net loss of $23 billion
Finance and Reporting

Arm reports record revenue as parent SoftBank posts net loss of $23 billion

Arm is one of the few bright spots for the troubled Japanese tech investment bank

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 August 2022 • 2 min read
Meta reports first ever quarterly decline in revenue
Finance and Reporting

Meta reports first ever quarterly decline in revenue

Weak financial results come as FTC this week sued Meta in an antitrust case to prevent it from acquiring a firm behind the virtual reality workout app

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 July 2022 • 3 min read
Alphabet's misses on revenue and profits as growth slows
Finance and Reporting

Google-parent Alphabet misses on revenue and profits as growth slows

YouTube business saw the biggest slowdown, with revenues increasing just 5% compared with 84% during the same time last year

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 July 2022 • 3 min read