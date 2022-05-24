Developing: Cyberattack affects Port of London website

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
The Port of London Authority maintains the integrity of the Thames from Teddington Lock to the North Sea
A suspected Iranian group has launched a DDoS attack against the Port of London's website, which is still down at the time of writing.

The group, known as ALtahrea, launched the attack - spotted by Check Point Research - last night and claimed responsibility on Telegram.

The Port of London Authority is a public trust responsible for maintaining and supervising navigation up and down the Thames Tideway, from Teddington Lock to the Kent/Essex Strait where the river reaches the North Sea. It is also in charge of protecting the river's environment.

ALtahrea is known to be politically motivated, with pro-Iranian tendencies. Its members have previously launched attacks against Israeli targets like the Jpost and Israeli Port Authority, as well as threatening the Nasdaq:

It is suspected that either Iran directly operates the group itself, or it is staffed by Iraqi citizens that support Iran.

The group tends to use DDoS attacks, which draw attention but cause little damage overall - another factor suggesting political motivations.

At the time of writing the Port of London's website is still down.

This story is being developing.

