Stephen Young, AssureStor: Success and resilience are closely linked

The last year has cemented the need for backup and disaster recovery. As secure as your IT might be, there's always an external factor that could put you on the back foot and throw not just your infrastructure, but your entire business into disarray - whether it's a computer virus, or a real one.

Business resilience is an essential part of backup and disaster recovery, and the primary focus of Cloud Excellence Awards finalist AssureStor. The company provides backup and DRaaS solutions to improve resilience and reduce downtime and disruption from data loss.

Stephen Young, director at AssureStor, says, "We have a very focused service, delivered using dedicated technology by a highly experienced team whose sole aim is to ensure we can recover any customer from any situation that compromises their data and their ability to operate. Our services are not diluted or distracted by any other deliverables or targets, it is DRaaS and data protection, which has honed our services and experience to an extremely high level."

Because it is so committed to its core business, AssureStor doesn't even sell its solutions directly; instead, it relies on a network of pan-European channel partners. On top of that, it has relationships with vendors like Zerto, and this year is celebrating becoming the third-largest Zerto cloud services provider in EMEA.

Stephen Young

"This relationship and growth have also facilitated our selection as Zerto's first worldwide aggregator partner, with AssureStor assisting with the modelling of the industry's first dedicated aggregator program. These achievements have happened very quickly and been a significant achievement for the business," said Young.

The development hasn't stopped there, and the company is targeting the number one CSP spot - assisted by its own AssureStor portal, which Young describes as "an essential springboard" to reaching its goal.

"We developed [the portal] to expand our services and provide integration and transparency for our channel partners. This year we will be adding further functionality to the portal, which has proven to be leading in its field, and allowed our channel partners to provide service deliverables and service levels previously not possible."

Later this week, AssureStor will be waiting - alongside other hopeful Cloud DR and Continuity Product finalists - to find if it has been successful at the Cloud Excellence Awards. Young welcomes the return to physical events as a chance to meet and celebrate with colleagues and friends:

"Recognition by your peers is not only rewarding, but also an essential part of what we do in IT. We recognise excellence, performance and companies that go the extra mile. I think more than ever, physical events are hugely appreciated after 18 months of not being able to meet with people and everyone is looking forward to reconnecting and congratulating their peers face to face."

The Cloud Excellence Awards take place on the 23rd September at the Montcalm Marble Arch, in London. Click here to reserve your place.