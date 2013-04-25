BAA

Firms lack cyber recovery plans for 'doomsday scenarios', says Bank of England

John Milne urges companies to check that their recovery solutions would work in worst-case situations

clock 25 April 2013 •
Philip Langsdale, DWP CIO, passes away aged 56

Langsdale was well respected within the industry

clock 02 January 2013 •
BAA appoints its first CTO

Ex-ITV man Simon Fell is to take the role, reporting to CIO Philip Langsdale

clock 25 July 2011 •
BAA set to implement new ID centre booking system

To be used by more than 50,000 staff

clock 06 April 2011 •
BAA signs £100m outsourcing deal with Capgemini

Five-year deal will look to improve services and enhance real-time information

clock 21 March 2011 •

BAA seeks IT migration suppliers

Operator seeks vendor to help with IT migration plan for Gatwick airport

clock 02 November 2009 •

Moving from thin clients to Windows 7 at BAA

The airline operator is using the new Microsoft operating system as a reason to move away from thin clients

clock 15 October 2009 •

BAA to spend £137m on Heathrow IT overhaul

Four major projects will cover all areas of the airport's technology

clock 03 June 2009 •

Terminal 5 satellite awards cabling contract

Award will cover cabling for all IT systems

clock 07 May 2009 •

BAA signs Carillion for network services

All seven BAA airports covered by contract

clock 04 November 2008 •