Azure
Microsoft reports strong third-quarter results, beating analysts' pre-coronavirus expectations
Q3 2020 profit of $10.75 billion is up 22 per cent from the same period last year
Azure Arc will enable Microsoft cloud users to manage resources across AWS and the Google Cloud
Azure Arc will bring 'Azure services and management to any infrastructure', claims Microsoft
AWS cloud growth slows as Amazon announces investments in renewables and Prime
AWS growth disappoints as Amazon announces windfarm in Scotland and continues to push Prime
SAP announces new cloud partnership with Microsoft
Deal is intended to strengthen SAP's close relationship with Microsoft
Choosing a cloud provider: Is bigger always better?
Expert panel debates the important factors when deciding to go with AWS, Azure or CGP or a local or specialised provider
You're already using multi-cloud, whether you know it or not
A panel of IT professionals discuss their multi-cloud strategies, and explain that every business is already across multiple clouds, whether it realises it or not
How Network Rail CIO Aidan Hancock is using data science to speed up your commute
How do you make trains run on time? It turns out you use a mixture of data science, analytics and cloud, according to Hancock
Microsoft announces general availability of Azure Security Centre for IoT
IoT Azure security tool can identify configuration issues before they can be used in a cyber attack
Microsoft invests $1bn in OpenAI to develop AI technologies for supercomputers
Non-profit co-founded by Elon Musk secures another $1bn in investment, this time from Microsoft
Microsoft revenues up by 12 per cent driven by Azure cloud growth
Cloud - and Office 365 in particular - drove revenues up again, but Xbox hardware sales tanked
US federal judge rejects Oracle's lawsuit over $10 billion Pentagon JEDI cloud contract
Oracle had claimed that $10bn Pentagon mega-cloud contract was biased towards Amazon
Microsoft and Sony announce deal over cloud gaming and AI
Both companies will explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure
Microsoft cloud outage caused by DNS blunder
Microsoft blamed a DNS configuration error for the three-hour outage
Unknown US security breach exposes data of 80 million households
Twenty-four gigabyte database includes full names, marital status, age and incomes
Amazon and Microsoft shortlisted for Pentagon's $10bn cloud contract
Oracle and IBM elbowed out of JEDI defence cloud contract
Cloud IaaS and PaaS - how do the main vendors stack up?
Customers care most about uptime, security and costs according to Computing's research
IBM brings Watson AI to AWS, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud
Watson AI can now be run across all public, private and hybrid clouds using Kubernetes
Multi-cloud will be good for European providers, says MSP
Fredrik Ohlsén, CEO of Basefarm, now part of Orange, says managed services and data protection will help Europe compete in the new landscape
Have we arrived at a public cloud duopoly?
The two IaaS/PaaS leaders are pulling away from the rest
Met Police to start shift to Microsoft's Azure cloud following two-year deal with New Signature
G-Cloud framework deal part of Met Police's IT modernisation programme
Microsoft breaks $100bn annual revenues barrier propelled by Azure and Dynamics
CEO Satya Nadella hails "incredible year" for Microsoft
Walmart migrates to Azure with Microsoft partnership
Companies are challenging Amazon in retail and cloud
Microsoft challenges Amazon on government cloud contracts
Microsoft's investment in government work could see AWS lose out on a lucrative project
Hiscox replatforms to Microsoft Azure
Insurance firm choose Azure due to relationship with Microsoft, and starts working in a DevOps way