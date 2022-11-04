Industry Voice: Why Node4 is supporting the UK IT Awards

Since 2020 many firms have realised the importance of their IT department, and of digital transformation more widely.

That importance will be recognised at the UK IT Industry Awards next week, the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. At the event we will recognise and honour the companies that have performed at the very top of their game this year - including a prize specifically for digital change.

In recognition of the refreshed importance of the digital revolution, Node4 is sponsoring the Digital Transformation Project of the Year category at this year's awards. We spoke to Paul Bryce, Managing Director at the firm, to learn more.

Computing: Why have you decided to sponsor an award this year?

Paul Bryce: The UK IT Industry Awards are among the most important and prestigious awards on the calendar and we feel it's important to engage with the industry and play an active role in recognising excellence. Node4 is nominated for an award with our customer this year for a second year in a row, and I'll be presenting the award for Digital Transformation Project of the Year.

The awards focus on achievements from organisations and sectors that resonate with the experiences of the Node4 team. It offers an ideal opportunity to learn from our peers about their projects and best practices and we're very excited to be a part of it.

CTG: What would you say is your company's proudest achievement over the past year?

PB: We have recently been voted as a 'Great Place to Work in UK Tech' for a third successive year. This is a really important recognition of the great work that the Node4 team does and demonstrates that our investment in people pays off. Talented, motivated people can find a place within our business to use their skills to contribute to how customers use technology to deliver business value.

We were also very pleased to win a DCS award with our customer, First Response Finance, for 'Managed Services/ Colocation Project of the Year' in May, with whom we are also nominated for the UK IT Industry Award. Entering and being recognised with our customers is the greatest reward and we love sharing these experiences with them.

CTG: What have been some of the main challenges of 2022 and how have you overcome them? How have your own people/teams helped with that?

PB: Adapting to the post-COVID environment has brought its own challenges, not least the need to collaborate in different ways to ensure teams work together and engage with customers. In this context, we've seen tremendous benefits from using the technology that we sell, particularly our collaboration platforms. This has been most evident when teams aren't always physically together, as effective collaboration helps keep people motivated and ensures customers always receive the best service.

CTG: How do you think the industry has changed over the last year and what lessons do you think it has learned?

PB: The UK IT industry continues to evolve. Organisations are working hard to drive more value from their tech investments, and this is evidenced by those organisations placing greater emphasis on outcomes. As budgets have become tighter, ROI needs increase and customers also expect more value and look for the right partners who can deliver complete end-to-end service.

CTG: What do you see as the main opportunities for the industry and your company/partners in the coming year?

PB: Opportunities are emerging across infrastructure, managed services and IT outsourcing requirements. Harnessing those opportunities depends on building outstanding relationships and having a strong reputation in the industry. Strategic acquisitions remain a good option for enhancing business and technical skill sets.

In addition, the IT industry's role is to apply technology to drive effective business outcomes. This is particularly relevant given ongoing changes in the landscape of key technologies, such as the cloud. While there is a big drive to the public cloud, more organisations are recognising the value of a hybrid approach.

This article is sponsored by Node4.