More technology is not always the answer to cybersecurity headaches

As cyber threats and have become more sophisticated and more frequent, organisations have added more and more point solutions to their security stack - adding cost, complexity, and resourcing challenges. It's an environment that sees vendors thrive off upselling new solutions, as customers seek to avoid being the next data breach headline.

Businesses are now looking for new ways to combat this sprawl, often turning to SIEM solutions for centralisation of security events and greater use of automation and threat detection. While these routes have their benefits, they also have their own problems and can be beyond the budgets of SMEs and smaller enterprises.

However, that doesn't mean comprehensive, cost-effective, and manageable security is unachievable for those organisations. In this session, recorded at the Cybersecurity Festival - Chapter 2 last week, Rob Brewer of Field Effect Software discusses how small firms can overcome their alert fatigue, resourcing challenges, and security infrastructure sprawl, without blowing their budget on SIEMs and bleeding-edge automation.