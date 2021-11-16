More technology is not always the answer to cybersecurity headaches

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
You can combat security infrastructure sprawl without blowing your budget, says Rob Brewer of Field Effect Software

As cyber threats and have become more sophisticated and more frequent, organisations have added more and more point solutions to their security stack - adding cost, complexity, and resourcing challenges. It's an environment that sees vendors thrive off upselling new solutions, as customers seek to avoid being the next data breach headline. 

Businesses are now looking for new ways to combat this sprawl, often turning to SIEM solutions for centralisation of security events and greater use of automation and threat detection. While these routes have their benefits, they also have their own problems and can be beyond the budgets of SMEs and smaller enterprises.

However, that doesn't mean comprehensive, cost-effective, and manageable security is unachievable for those organisations. In this session, recorded at the Cybersecurity Festival - Chapter 2 last week, Rob Brewer of Field Effect Software discusses how small firms can overcome their alert fatigue, resourcing challenges, and security infrastructure sprawl, without blowing their budget on SIEMs and bleeding-edge automation. 

Please be aware that this video is sponsored by Field Effect Software. When you watch it, we, Incisive Media, will use the lawful basis of ‘legitimate interests' to pass your contact details on to them. Their use of your data will be governed by their privacy policy.

Tom Allen
