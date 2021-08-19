ADVERTISEMENT

Five ways to build trust in the UK's digital identity rollout

Andersen Cheng
clock 19 August 2021 • 5 min read
Five ways to build trust in the UK's digital identity rollout

The government is consulting on digital identities. Here are five pillars they need to consider

Every day we all need to prove we are who we say we are - identity assurance is the first step in nearly all interactions between governments, businesses and citizens. Yet, as more services move online,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Big Data and Analytics

Interview: Paul Chorley, AutomatePro - Cloud Excellence Awards finalist
Leadership

Interview: Paul Chorley, AutomatePro - Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

Paul Chorley of AutomatePro talks about automation, ServiceNow and the ‘drop the pen moment’

Computing Staff
clock 16 August 2021 • 2 min read
Microsoft challenges NSA's decision to award $10bn contract to Amazon
Cloud and Infrastructure

Microsoft challenges NSA's decision to award $10bn contract to Amazon

Once again, Amazon and Microsoft are in dispute over a multi-billion dollar cloud contract - but this time, Microsoft is on the attack

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 August 2021 • 2 min read
Serverless databases: cheap, flexible and scalable - for the right applications
Databases

Serverless databases: cheap, flexible and scalable - for the right applications

MongoDB and DataStax recently released serverless versions of their cloud databases, a sign of the direction of database evolution

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 August 2021 • 5 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT