Google takes big step towards 'passwordless'

Passkeys differ from passwords in that they can only exist on the user's devices and cannot be written down or inadvertently disclosed to malicious actors
Google on Wednesday launched "passkeys" - a new and secure way of signing in to apps and websites, marking a significant step toward a passwordless future. The new feature, introduced for billio...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders