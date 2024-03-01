Ivanti VPN malware can survive a factory reset, warns CISA

'Assume a sophisticated threat actor may deploy rootkit level persistence'

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Image:

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has warned that that attackers exploiting vulnerabilities in Ivanti VPN appliances can maintain a presence on infected devices, even after a factory reset.

Attackers can also evade detection by Ivanti's Integrity Checker Tool. The agency is urging users of Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure VPN appliances to take urgent measures to miti...

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

