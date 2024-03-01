Ivanti VPN malware can survive a factory reset, warns CISA

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has warned that that attackers exploiting vulnerabilities in Ivanti VPN appliances can maintain a presence on infected devices, even after a factory reset.
Attackers can also evade detection by Ivanti's Integrity Checker Tool. The agency is urging users of Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure VPN appliances to take urgent measures to miti...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders