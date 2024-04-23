Proportion paying ransoms declines in Q1 2024, even as takings break a new record

Only 28% willing to meet ransomware gangs' demands

clock • 2 min read
Statistics from cybersecurity firm Coveware reveal that organisations are increasingly refusing to pay ransomware extortion demands, which has led to a record low of 28% agreeing to pay in the first quarter of this year.

This compares with 29% paying up in the last quarter of 2023, continuing a downward trend observed since 2019. In Q1 2019 85% paid up, according to Coveware's figures. It comes as organisations ...

