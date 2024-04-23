Proportion paying ransoms declines in Q1 2024, even as takings break a new record

Statistics from cybersecurity firm Coveware reveal that organisations are increasingly refusing to pay ransomware extortion demands, which has led to a record low of 28% agreeing to pay in the first quarter of this year.
This compares with 29% paying up in the last quarter of 2023, continuing a downward trend observed since 2019. In Q1 2019 85% paid up, according to Coveware's figures. It comes as organisations ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders